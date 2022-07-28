AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Angel Yeast Showcases Latest Innovation in Fermentation Nutrients at Bio China 2022

PRNewswire July 28, 2022

JINAN, China, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Angel Yeast (SH600298), a globally listed yeast and yeast extract manufacturer, exhibited its latest products and solutions of fermentation nutrients at Bio China 2022, an expo on fermentation and biotechnology held in Jinan, Shandong province. 

During the mid-July expo, the company showcased an array of new products, including yeast-derived peptones, a groundbreaking innovation in the field, a brand new plant protein hydrolysate, the first yeast hydrolysate made for cell cultivating in China, and yeast powder for industrial application.

“We feel honored to be part of the expo and we are happy to meet and talk with business partners and peers in the industry. Angel Yeast has a longstanding commitment to creating a healthy life with innovation. In many years we have been working on research and development in major fields of microbial fermentation that improve quality of life and health, such as food and feed ingredients, bio-pharmaceutical, bio-chemistry, and bio-agriculture and food culture,” said Xianwu Qin, chief engineer of Angel Yeast.

“Most consumers might not be familiar with fermentation nutrients. Actually these products are vital to our daily life and health,” added Qin. He further explained that fermentation nutrient products are key ingredients for the production of insulin, hyaluronic acid, vitamins, probiotics, vaccines and many others. 

“We expect to see our innovation resulting in a healthier life for everyone.”

At the expo, Angel Yeast also announced further steps to drive the industry forward, including building an intelligent production line for plant nitrogen sources in Binzhou, Shandong province. The production line will be in operation by October. 

With a capacity of 5,000 tonnes, it is expected to produce high-quality plant nitrogen source products, such as a wide range of peptones derived from soy, wheat, corn and pea. Plant nitrogen source products by Angel Yeast can be used in conjunction with yeast-sourced fermentation nutrients to improve downstream performance and efficiency.

The company has set its sights on the biomedical sector as well. Its yeast extract powders and yeast protein hydrolysates have been applied successfully in vaccines and other biological products.

About Angel Yeast

Founded in 1986, Angel Yeast Co., Ltd specializes in the production of yeast and yeast derivatives. Its product range includes baker’s yeast and ingredients, Chinese dim sum and seasoning, savory yeast extract, human health, animal nutrition, plant care, distilled spirits and biofuels, fermentation nutrients, and enzymes.

SOURCE Angel Yeast

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.