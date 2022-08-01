AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • merger, acquisition and takeover

Merged Solcon-IGEL GROUP Launches New Website

PRNewswire August 1, 2022
  • Solcon Industries and IGEL Electric now operate under the Solcon-IGEL GROUP banner
  • The companies, who now co-brand, have launched a new website for customers to access their combined strengths
  • Solcon-IGEL leads the world in innovative power electronics solutions

DORTMUND, Germany, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Solcon-IGEL, the newly combined group of solid-state motor specialists Solcon Industries and leading drive technology company IGEL Electric GmbH, has officially launched its new website (www.solconigel.com/).

Solcon-IGEL Logo

The newly launched Solcon-IGEL website will allow customers globally to access this combined strength through holistic solutions to all motor starting challenges. It will position the new brand as a global technology platform, including the merged companies’ legacy of innovation in product design and manufacturing processes.

The Solcon-IGEL GROUP will use its combined capabilities, size and geographic presence to help customers solve ongoing and emerging challenges through advanced technology solutions, world-class customer support and enhanced logistics.

“Our combined strength as Solcon-IGEL enables us to look at the world through a stronger lens to see more possibilities and more opportunities. Our customers are now able to do business with a truly global brand and our new website is the shopfront for that,” said Itai Zifroni, CEO of Solcon Industries.

“We want to help the power electronics and drive technology industries to solve the challenges they face today for a better tomorrow. By leveraging the expertise of both Solcon and IGEL, we have been able to create a global technology platform that does just that,” said Michael Kleiböhmer, CEO of IGEL Electric.

www.solconigel.com

About Solcon Industries

Solcon Industries Ltd (www.solconigel.com) is a power electronics company that has designed, developed, and manufactured industrial electronic systems for more than 40 years. As a global industry leader in soft starter technology and motor control, Solcon provides solutions for the toughest applications in all major industries.

Solcon’s field-developed design criteria ensure long-term product reliability and provide future-focused innovative solutions. This approach has allowed the company to serve more than 76 countries worldwide.

About IGEL Electric

IGEL® Electric GmbH (www.solconigel.com) was founded in 2001, originally as a division of “FANAL” Group Wuppertal and has over 100 years of combined experience in drive technology. As a specialist in drive technology, IGEL integrates stand-alone motors and systems in addition to supplying solutions that are tailor-made for individual solutions, based on advanced designs.

 

SOURCE Solcon-IGEL GROUP

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.