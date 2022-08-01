AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Active Motif Incorporated Licenses Targeted Transposition to Diagenode S.A. Technology

PRNewswire August 1, 2022

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Active Motif Incorporated, a company with the vision of bringing epigenetics more deeply into precision medicine, announced that it has non-exclusively licensed its foundational patents in transposition for use in CUT&Tag epigenetic assays to Diagenode S.A., a Hologic company (NASDAQ: HOLX). The innovations underlying these patents allow mechanistic, translational, and clinical researchers to interrogate open chromatin with the goal of gaining an increased understanding of biological processes.  Through the licensing arrangement, Diagenode gains access to Active Motif’s patents, which include US9938524, EP2783001, US10689643, US11306307, EP 2999784, and other related patent applications.

Details about Active Motif’s proprietary Cut&Tag-IT™ technology can be found at www.activemotif.com/catalog/1318/cut-tag-it-kit

About Active Motif
Active Motif, Inc. is dedicated to developing, manufacturing and delivering epigenetics-based research tools to analyze nuclear function. Its customers include scientists from academic and government institutions; biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Active Motif operates globally through its corporate headquarters in Carlsbad, California and offices in Shanghai China, Tokyo Japan and Waterloo Belgium. Active Motif applies a multi-disciplinary approach to create new and modify existing technologies to meet the current and future needs of life science researchers.

Media Contact: Fritz Eibel, Active Motif Incorporated, [email protected]

 

SOURCE Active Motif

