AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Novel and fast typing method developed to control monkeypox by Molecular Biology Systems (MBS) in collaboration with the Amsterdam UMC and Danish Rigshospitalet

PRNewswire August 2, 2022

GOES, Netherlands, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — In the worldwide effort to control monkeypox, a novel and fast typing method to trace monkeypox virus strains was developed by Dutch company Molecular Biology Systems (MBS) in collaboration with the department of Medical Microbiology & Infectious Disease Prevention of the Amsterdam UMC and researchers of the Danish Rigshospitalet. Apart from being fast, this new method allows for analysis of multiple samples simultaneously. This way, genetic characterization of monkeypox virus can be used in source- and contact analyses and help determine the measures of choice. Analyzing multiple samples simultaneously, reduces cost per sample, meaning more insight for the same cost. A photo can be found https://www.nextgenpcr.com/product/mbs-nextgenpcr-ultrafast-thermocycler/:

The method has first been tested in the Amsterdam region; this led to new insights regarding the genetic diversity of monkeypox virus. This method was employed investigating the infection of the first child in the Netherlands. The characterization of mutations in the virus from the child was compared to other monkeypox viruses in the region. In a publication from July 21, 2022, in the widely read scientific journal Euro Surveillance the research into this case and the infectious chain are described. Using source- and contact analyses, no link with other cases was found. Possibly more undetected infections exist than assumed until now.

(Publication Euro Surveillance: https://www.eurosurveillance.org/content/10.2807/1560-7917.ES.2022.27.29.2200552)

An important bonus of this newly developed typing method is the usability for other viruses as well. By integrating this technique in source- and contact surveillance early stage, earlier insight into the spread of novel viruses can be acquired. This will enable fast, concrete, and accurate action.

The above is in line with the WHO strategy of surveillance of viruses worldwide, specifically monkeypox. Second meeting of the International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR) Emergency Committee regarding the multi-country outbreak of monkeypox (who.int)

Multiple leading international laboratories have indicated their intention to use this method for the genomic surveillance of monkeypox. 

About Molecular Biology Systems

Molecular Biology Systems, B.V., founded in 2015, is a molecular biology solutions company based in the Netherlands. Our NextGenPCR thermocycler uses patented technology to reduce PCR amplification from hours to minutes. NextGenPCR, the PCR technology of the future, available now.

Website: https://www.nextgenpcr.com/

SOURCE Molecular Biology Systems

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.