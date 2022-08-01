Coins.ph Unveils Coins Access, a Solution to Integrate Crypto Trading into Any Digital Platform

Coins Access allows any app to add crypto trading services powered by the Philippines’ leading exchange, further driving crypto adoption to Southeast Asia unbanked population

SINGAPORE, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Coins.ph (“Coins” or the “Company”), the Philippines’ leading digital wallet provider and crypto exchange platform, today announced the launch of its latest product, ‘Coins Access’, a white-label solution that allows third-party platforms to seamlessly offer their users crypto trading services powered by Coins.ph technology.

Coins Access is the fastest and easiest way to add crypto trading functionality to an existing app or digital platform with an e-wallet function. By integrating with the Coins.ph platform API, businesses can offer their users real-time quotes, historical price charts, and crypto trading services all within their own app.

“Coins Access is the first white-label B2B solution of its kind in the Philippines, and represents a significant opportunity for Coins to continue to deliver on its mission of creating an open financial system by providing everyone with easy access to Web3 and digital assets,” commented Coins.ph CEO Wei Zhou. “This innovative product allows companies of any kind to tap into the growing appetite for digital assets among Filipino users, and with the Philippines ranked 11th internationally in crypto adoption and 1st in the world in NFT ownership, Web3 tools are increasingly a must-have feature in any platform that includes a digital wallet or payments capabilities.”

Any partner can offer its users the ability to buy and sell more than 20 different cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, SLP, AXS, SHIB, MANA, and others. Coins processes all trading activity and provides institutional-grade custody of all crypto assets held in Coins Access accounts.

The product also provides companies with access to services that have been approved by regulators in the Philippines. Coins.ph is fully regulated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and is the first crypto-based company in Asia to hold both Virtual Currency and Electronic Money Issuer licenses from a central bank. More than 16 million users trust Coins.ph with their digital assets, and with a history stretching back to 2014, it is the most established crypto brand in the Philippines.

About Coins.ph

Launched in 2014, Coins.ph is the most established crypto brand in the Philippines and has more than 16 million users. Through the easy-to-use mobile app, users can buy and sell a variety of cryptocurrencies and access a wide range of financial services. Coins.ph is fully regulated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and is the first crypto-based company in Asia to hold both Virtual Currency and Electronic Money Issuer licenses from the central bank. For further information, contact [email protected].

For more information about Coins.ph, visit https://coins.ph and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Media Contact

Christensen Advisory

Roger Hu

[email protected]

+852.2232.3968

SOURCE Coins.ph