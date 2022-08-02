AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • environmental issue

Seoul Tourism Organization to host global “Conscious Travel” contest with participation of UNWTO and sponsorship of Airbnb

PRNewswire August 3, 2022

Sustainability, A Must for Travel

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Seoul Metropolitan Government (hereinafter SMG) and Seoul Tourism Organization (President & CEO Ki-yon Kil, hereinafter STO) announced that the Global Fair & Sustainable Travel Contest will be supported by Airbnb and UNWTO.

  • Slated to start from July 21, the contest is officially realized with the participation of the UNWTO, as it was selected to be included in the Programme of Work 2022, a program realizing the core values of UNWTO.
  • In addition, global scale contest promotion amid a bolstering of the message of fair travel is in the works under the sponsorship of Airbnb, a company emphasizing the value of “Live Anywhere” while sharing in the idea of Fair Travel

Sustainability, A Must for Travel Seoul Tourism Organization to host global "Conscious Travel" contest with participation of UNWTO and sponsorship of Airbnb (PRNewsfoto/Seoul Tourism Organization)

The Global Fair & Sustainable Travel Contest was created to spread the value of fair travel and to improve the awareness of responsible travel to global citizens. This is in response to the increase in importance and awareness of sustainable travel across the globe following the pandemic.

  • According to the results of the Economist survey commissioned by Airbnb, on travelers in the APAC region in 2022, 71.8% answered that they believe sustainable travel has become more important due to COVID-19. Furthermore, after the pandemic, the scope of travelers’ awareness of sustainable travel evolved to include both economic (46.7%) and social (41.3%) aspects, beyond that of just the environment, which had been the primary focus prior to the pandemic. This new demand for “conscious travel” practices as it pertains to the environment, economy, culture, and other aspects of local communities, is expected to rise.

The Global Fair & Sustainable Travel Contest will be held from July 21 to August 21, and entries can be submitted using either photos, video, or writing through the official website(http://sustainable-travel.biz/)

  • As there are no restrictions to join the contest, participants from all over the world who had experienced fair and sustainable travel can join this contest, and applications can be submitted not only by individuals, but also by organizations, e.g. institutions, schools,   corporations, accommodations, and so on.
  • Individuals and organizations can register personal works in the form of pictures, video, or writing, having selected one of the three media forms, that captures one’s experience that resonates with the topic, “My Fair and Sustainable Travel.”

SOURCE Seoul Tourism Organization

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.