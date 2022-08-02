AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Empyrion DC Announces 40MW Data Centre Project in Gangnam, Seoul

PRNewswire August 2, 2022

SINGAPORE, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Empyrion DC, Asia’s first green data centre developer, announced today that it is developing a 40MW green data centre in Gangnam, Seoul, South Korea (“GDC”). Empyrion DC signed a binding agreement with a local promoter to acquire 100% of the development rights, with plans to invest up to US$400 million in GDC. Closing is expected to take place before end of September 2022 subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Gangnam is widely recognized as the “Silicon Valley” of Seoul and is home to several of the largest Korean conglomerates such as Hyundai, Kia, LG, and Samsung. As there has been no new data centre development in Gangnam for over a decade,  Empyrion DC’s GDC project will alleviate the data centre supply shortage in Gangnam and the broader metropolitan Seoul area. The project is shovel-ready and the team expects to commence construction before year end 2022.

Empyrion DC has partnered with leading architects and engineers to develop GDC into Seoul’s first green energy enabled data centre. The project will utilize high efficiency Building Integrated Photovoltaic Panels (BIPV) on the facade of the 10-storey project. Empyrion DC also leverages its in-house expertise in energy management to reduce its carbon footprint and develop GDC in line with world-class energy efficiency standards. 

“Leveraging our deep local networks in Seoul, we sourced this exclusive transaction that wasn’t available in the market. As Seoul is running out of data centre supply, and as we plan to achieve ‘ready-for-service’ status in 2024, we already have customers requesting to lease entire floors,” shared James Chern, Chairman and Managing Partner of Seraya Partners. Empyrion DC is a portfolio company fully owned by funds managed by Seraya Partners. 

Upon closing, GDC will be Empyrion DC’s second data centre investment. Empyrion DC also owns and operates SG1 Dodid data centre in Singapore, and beyond that, it has a pipeline of over 200 MW of projects across Asia. Empyrion DC is headquartered in Singapore with regional offices in Seoul and Taipei. 

About Empyrion DC

Based in Singapore, Empyrion DC is creating a true next-generation digital infrastructure platform for global and local enterprises. Empyrion DC partners with the some of the largest global hyperscale customers and fast-growing local technology players to deliver differentiated solutions that are sustainable and scalable. Empyrion DC’s presence in core markets such as Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Indonesia allows it to service regional needs via a ‘one-stop-shop’ model, where world-class uniform operating standards are delivered to all customers.
www.empyriondc.com

About Seraya Partners

Headquartered in Singapore, Seraya Partners is one of the first independent, locally based Asian infrastructure managers with a senior team that has close to two decades of sector expertise and track record. Seraya Partners targets control-oriented, middle-market platform investments in next generation infrastructure, with an initial focus on the digital infrastructure and energy transition sectors primarily within developed Asia markets.
www.serayapartners.com

SOURCE Empyrion DC

