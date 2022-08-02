AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Rand McNally Expands Asset Tracking on the New Rand Platform

PRNewswire August 3, 2022

Additional trackers and enhanced features are now available

CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Rand McNally, a leader in commercial transportation and innovative fleet technology, today launched an expanded asset tracker lineup – all now available on the company’s flexible Rand Platform.

Rand McNally's new wired asset tracker, the W110, is now available on the best-in-class Rand Platform along with a solar-powerred version and a battery-powered tracker.

Along with a solar-powered tracker and a battery-driven version, the company is now offering a wired option for customers who require constant location tracking with alerts/pings every two minutes.

“We have customers who transport very high-value cargo and need to know where it is at all times,” explained Adam Ricketts, V.P. of Product at Rand McNally. “We were able to develop this wired solution and get it running on the Rand Platform, which enables even more access to key information such as external temperature and humidity readings.”

The wired tracker, the TrueTrack® W110, connects and supplies pings every two-minutes as a standard offering. The industries’ average ping rates on wireless trackers can range anywhere from once every 30 minutes to once per day – depending upon need and situation.

Voyager Express, a Detroit-based trucking firm with close ties to the automotive industry, has been using the Rand McNally’s wired trackers on the new, best of class Rand Platform. The company uses drop-and-hook trailers that transport high-value automotive parts so it’s critical to know where the trailers are – not just the trucks pulling them – at all times.

“We’re 100% installed and it’s pretty sweet – it lets me know where all my assets are and whether they are tracking to plan,” said Tim Reilly, V.P. at Voyager Express.

Using the Rand Platform, Reilly is able see not only where his trailers are at any time, but also whether they are on schedule for their deliveries.

“The asset trackers are doing work in the background – letting me know if a trailer isn’t going to get to its destination, because of traffic,” he explained. “If everything is running on time, the asset on the screen shows green. If there’s a change, it goes to yellow. So, now I just need to focus on the assets that are red.”

All Rand McNally trackers are in stock and available for shipment.

The Rand Platform

In June, Rand McNally announced that its Rand Video Telematics (RVT) solution was available on the company’s new platform. An API-first solution, the Rand Platform features technology that reduces risks, accelerates development, allowing for flexibility and quick innovation.

Fleets that use both asset tracking and the RVT package, which includes road-facing and cab-facing cameras, can view drivers, assets, and vehicles on the same screen, via a single sign on.

With the added features that the Rand Platform offers, customers have access to:

  • The platform’s innovative and easy drag-and-drop workflow tool that can be anything the customer needs – no need to select from prescribed metrics, reports, or alerts.
  • Enhanced reporting and dashboard views of advance fleet tracking features such as details from vehicle “breadcrumb” trails, geofences, and more.
  • The ability to create a freeform geofence unconstrained by “polygon” shapes.

More current products, as well as new Rand McNally solutions, will be integrated into the platform in coming months, simplifying vehicle, asset, and driver management for fleets.

Launch of the Rand Platform and the TrueTrack® W110 wired asset trackers were enabled by TELEO Capital, which acquired Rand McNally in Q4 2020 with a pledge to significantly increase its investment in best-in-class solutions for the transportation and logistics market.

To learn more about Rand McNally’s Asset Trackers, Rand Video Telematics (RVT) and the Rand Platform, contact Rand McNally at +1-800-789-6277 or visit https://fleet.randmcnally.com/.

About Rand McNally – Chicago-based Rand McNally makes journeys better through innovative solutions that improve the movement of people and goods.

Rand McNally is a trademark of RM Acquisition LLC, d/b/a Rand McNally.

©2022 RM Acquisition LLC, d/b/a Rand McNally. All rights reserved.

Rand McNally Logo

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1870490/Rand_McNally_W110_Wired_Asset_Tracker.jpg
Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/348454/Rand_McNally_Logo.jpg

 

SOURCE Rand McNally

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.