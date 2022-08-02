AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Long-endurance reconnaissance drones from German manufacturer Quantum-Systems in operation in Ukraine

PRNewswire August 3, 2022

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has selected Vector drones from Quantum-Systems. The delivery in military support for Ukraine’s armed forces is being financed by German funds for security capacity building

MUNICH, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Munich-based drone manufacturer Quantum-Systems has received an order from Ukraine for the delivery of reconnaissance drones. Part of the ordered drones is already in use in Ukraine. Delivery of the larger part of the ordered quantity is still in the preparation and processing stage and will take place after the training of Ukrainian forces and drone pilots.

The details of modalities and logistics will be clarified in close consultation between the partners involved. Training on the use of the Vector reconnaissance drone usually takes no more than four days. For security reasons, no further details on the quantity and timing of the deliveries will be given until the handover has taken place.

Florian Seibel, founder and CEO of Quantum-Systems, himself deployed for 16 years with the German Armed Forces, also as an army pilot, on the current situation: “It is important to me to be able to supply the Ukrainian army with a system that supports in the defense of their country. Due to the state of emergency on site and thanks to the support of the German Ministry of Defense, we were able to serve and realize the order from Ukraine very quickly. This applies not only to the financing, but also to the coordination of the training services and the export license. The solidarity with Ukraine and the defense of our common democratic values has led to a much faster procedure than would normally be the case.”

The high-tech Vector drone meets the Ukrainian Army’s requirement profile for aerial reconnaissance. It flies without almost any noise emission and delivers high-resolution video images from the air via an encrypted data link, contributing to an accurate situational awareness. The Vector long-range reconnaissance drone also is equipped with state-of-the-art digital connectivity to communicate in real time with other systems and achieve an increased combat performance for the whole network. 

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

