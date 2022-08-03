AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Rurutiki Sdn Bhd Awarded Received the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Malaysia Under Fast Enterprise Category

PRNewswire August 3, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Enterprise Asia, the organizer of the 13th Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2022 Malaysia, is pleased to recognize 47 exceptional business leaders and enterprises that have played a vital role in shaping Malaysia’s entrepreneurial landscape for the post-pandemic era.

Organized annually across 16 countries and markets, the APEA is the most reputable award recognition program recognizing entrepreneurial excellence across Asia. The Awards aim to congregate outstanding business leaders and enterprises across Asia into one unparalleled platform for fostering the continuity of sustainable entrepreneurial growth in Asian economies.

Rurutiki Sdn Bhd is among the elite award recipients under the Fast Enterprise Category in the E-Commerce industry. 

Equipped with over 80 years of business experience in trading FMCG products, Rurutiki sets out to be the industry leader with its core strength in E-commerce fulfillment for major FMCG brands. With more than six years under its belt in the e-fulfillment and warehousing business, Rurutiki is the enabler that provides intelligent supply chain integration and management system for ambitious and growing companies who are looking for the best local knowledge among industry stakeholders to benefit from E-commerce sales management and automation. Growing companies planning for their digitalization goals can count on Rurutiki to help them navigate through a stringent, streamlined, and transparent process from fulfillment and e-distribution to gaining access to a fully IT-integrated warehouse. 

Rurutiki started out in a small rented warehouse of about 12,000 sq. ft. in Kulai in 2016. Today, it has its own warehouse of more than 84,000 sq. ft. in Puncak Alam, Selangor. Over the years, the number of employees has also grown from a small team of 4 to its current team of over 70 employees. This exponential growth has created many job opportunities and also provided an avenue for the employees to develop their talents and gain exposure in the E-commerce industry, creating the next generation of future leaders.

Moreover, Rurutiki is aware of the environmental impact of E-commerce, and it is in the midst of transitioning to more sustainable packaging materials, reducing the usage of single-use wrappers to packaging materials sourced from recycled materials and even lighter. This shift will reduce the use of single-use plastic by over 50% and reduce carbon footprints due to the cumulatively lighter weight of packaging materials used to deliver customers’ orders.

Rurutiki aims to continue with its digital transformation agenda and continuously develop big data and E-commerce automation. To achieve this, Rurutiki will develop strong partnerships with key industry experts to develop new and innovative E-commerce solutions which will be beneficial to brands and companies as the E-commerce channel continues to grow and mature. Investing in human capital is a key area in the roadmap to future success, therefore Rurutiki will continuously identify key talents and provide the right training and development programs to create a stream of strong teams of future leaders to lead the company into the next frontier.

Media Contact

Contact Person: (Ms) Wong Poh Ern
Phone Number: (60) 3 7803 0312
Email:  [email protected]

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

With a presence across 16 countries and markets, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region’s most prestigious awards for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation and sustainable leadership. For further information, visit www.apea.asia.

 

SOURCE Enterprise Asia

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.