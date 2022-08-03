Synergy Alliance Solutions Sdn Bhd Awarded at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Malaysia Under Inspirational Brand Category

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Enterprise Asia, the organizer of the 13th Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2022 Malaysia, is pleased to recognize 47 exceptional business leaders and enterprises that have played a vital role in shaping Malaysia’s entrepreneurial landscape for the post-pandemic era.

Organized annually across 16 countries and markets, the APEA is the most reputable award recognition program recognizing entrepreneurial excellence across Asia. The Awards aim to congregate outstanding business leaders and enterprises across Asia into one unparalleled platform for fostering the continuity of sustainable entrepreneurial growth in Asian economies.

Synergy Alliance Solutions Sdn Bhd is among the elite award recipients under the Inspirational Brand Category in the Telecommunications & ICT industry.

Synergy Alliance Solutions Sdn Bhd is a driven group of solution providers and was born to address pain points that non-technical founders in Startups or Project Managers working in Corporates face when dealing with development agencies.

The company guarantees its clients impeccable quality, timely delivery, and seamless communication for the services that it offers. Established to deliver leading-edge and secure technologies, intelligent technical solutions, and consulting services to businesses, Synergy Alliance Solutions Sdn Bhd was founded with the vision of providing its customers and business partners with robust, extensible, and customizable security-enhanced solutions for information sharing, data exchange, services invocation, and communication.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created new challenges but also new opportunities for business owners and dramatically shifted the strategies and operations. Synergy Alliance Solutions Sdn Bhd will guide the informatization construction of the enterprise in detail including information planning (consulting), equipment and software selection, network system and application software system construction, maintenance and management of the entire system network IT service summary, improving digital quality, improving business efficiency, and saving information costs. Currently, Synergy Alliance Solutions Sdn Bhd has two smart systems which are the BigPOS and Valet99 smart parking systems.

Synergy Alliance Solutions Sdn Bhd has grown from 5 employees in 2018 to 70 employees in 2022. The company has expanded all over Malaysia from East to West. Additionally, Synergy Alliance Solutions Sdn Bhd has also expanded internationally to Australia, and Singapore and coming real soon to Vietnam.

The company’s vision is to become one of the prominent software companies that help to transform into digital enterprises. It differentiates itself from competitors in the market and provides better engagement with customers, partners, and employees. Synergy Alliance Solutions Sdn Bhd’s intent is to develop in a constant manner and become a leading performer in this competitive global marketplace.

