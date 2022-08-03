Zetron and Queensland Rail Expand 20 Year Partnership with Fully Integrated Voice Recording Solution

Seven of Australia’s nine top railway operators rely on Zetron for critical communications

BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Zetron, a global leader in integrated mission critical communications technology, today announced it has won a five-year contract from Queensland Rail to design, install, and provide ongoing support for a fully integrated voice recording solution. As part of this new contract, Zetron will deploy two Eventide NexLog 840DX voice recorders at each of the three Queensland Rail Network Control Centre locations, and a single NexLog 740 DX logger at one of these locations. The system has been commissioned to record all Queensland Rail communications pertaining to the movement of trains, maintenance of track, and security related matters.

In addition to integrating with Zetron’s ACOM Command & Control platform, the logging system also works directly with Queensland Rail’s existing Tait Communications Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) system and its legacy analogue radios to provide complete coverage across Queensland Rail’s vast communications network. The new logging solution will be integrated with Zetron’s ACOM Command & Control system, which has played an essential role for nearly 20 years in Queensland Rail’s centralised and distributed communications across the 6,600 kilometres of track and related infrastructure it owns, operates and maintains.

Neil Backer, Queensland Rail Executive General Manager SEQ Operations, said improving voice recording, logging and playback capabilities is a pivotal communication initiative.

“This new, fully integrated system taps directly into our existing communications platforms and will improve performance, administration and maintenance, while enabling us to meet our compliance requirements for long-term evidence-based recording,” Mr. Backer said.

Founded in 1865, Queensland Rail has a proud history of connecting Queensland communities through a network that extends more than 6,600 kilometres across the state. Queensland Rail is committed to providing a customer-focused, safe, modern and world-class rail service for Queenslanders.

Key features of the newly integrated recording solution include:

Redundant recording system at each location

An archive server that stores recordings from all locations

Ability to record a variety of communication types, including train radio, control lines, control telephones, emergency telephones, VoIP telephony, proprietary digital telephones, employee/incident hotlines, and more

Metadata recording for each call type, where provided by call source

Access to voice recordings from authorized users on the Queensland Rail corporate network

Storage of all recordings for up to 6 months, after which they are deleted automatically (unless tagged for further investigation)

“Queensland Rail has been an important customer to Zetron for many years,” said Andy Hatcher, Vice President, International Sales for Zetron. “We were excited to partner with Eventide and Tait Communications to collaborate on a new solution that truly demonstrates the power and value of interoperability in multi-vendor mission critical communications.”

About Zetron, Inc.

Zetron , a Codan Company, is a trusted provider of mission critical communications systems worldwide, it’s ALL we do. With a comprehensive portfolio of technology solutions, including integrated next generation call taking, dispatch, CAD, mapping, fire station alerting, logging/reporting, Land Mobile Radio (LMR) communications and more, Zetron is relied on by customers in federal/state/local government, public safety, transportation, utilities, healthcare, and other markets on all seven continents of the world. Zetron’s relentless pursuit of quality, durability and interoperability has made it one of the most enduring and consistently trusted brands in mission critical communications for decades. Our solutions are backed by world class technical support, training, project management and professional services, as well as a global network of highly capable partners and system integrators dedicated to exceeding the unique needs of Zetron customers. For more information, visit: www.zetron.com.

