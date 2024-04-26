AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

SUNRATE named one of the top 100 cross-border payment companies for 2024 by FXC Intelligence

PRNewswire April 26, 2024

SINGAPORE, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — SUNRATE, an intelligent global payment and treasury management platform has been named one of the Top 100 Cross-Border Payment Companies for 2024 by FXC Intelligence, which recognises and celebrates the most important players in the cross-border payments industry.

SUNRATE has been recognised for its capabilities in providing global payment products and services for businesses worldwide, including international payments, global collection, commercial card issuance and treasury management.

Businesses can make payments to more than 190 countries and regions, transact in 130+ currencies and settle card spends in more than 15 currencies. They also enjoy global collection services available in over 30 currencies and collect funds in over 10 major global currencies, as if they were local payments. As part of SUNRATE’s global vision to drive B2B digitalisation, it also offers effective treasury management tools such as TreasuryOS and RiskOS, to enable businesses to manage and oversee their financial assets, liabilities, and liquidity.

Daniel Webber, CEO and Founder of FXC Intelligence said, “SUNRATE’s debut in the Cross-Border Payments 100 underscores its growing importance both in its home market and in the wider region and beyond. The company’s strong growth and innovation focus were key to FXC Intelligence’s decision to include them on the Top 100 this year.”

Paul Meng, Co-Founder and CEO at SUNRATE said, “We’re excited to be recognised by FXC Intelligence as one of the top 100 cross-border payment companies. At SUNRATE, we’re on a mission to be the leading global cross-border B2B payment platform in emerging markets, and this recognition is testament to our team’s hard work in pursuit of this mission.”

About SUNRATE

SUNRATE is an intelligent global payment and treasury management platform for businesses worldwide. Since its inception in 2016, SUNRATE is recognised as a leading solution provider and has enabled companies to operate and scale both locally and globally in 190+ countries and regions with its cutting-edge proprietary platform, extensive global network, and robust APIs.

With its global business headquarters in Singapore and offices in Hong Kong, Jakarta, London and Shanghai, SUNRATE partners with the top global financial institutions, such as Citibank, Standard Chartered, Barclays and J.P. Morgan. To learn more about SUNRATE, visit https://www.sunrate.com/ 

About FXC Intelligence

  • FXC Intelligence is the industry leader in cross-border payments data and intelligence.
  • The world’s biggest banks, payments and big tech companies use our critical data to make vital decisions that shape their day-to-day operations, product development and strategy.
  • Our data is also used by a number of international bodies, including the World Bank and the Financial Stability Board, to provide the most important indices in the sector.
  • We track pricing, market size and product changes as they happen and update our dataset at high frequency, giving our clients the competitive edge they need to stay on top in a rapidly changing market.
  • Our platform, which is built on top of our data, offers solutions such as a price engine and sales enablement tool to drive our clients’ growth and profit.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/sunrate-named-one-of-the-top-100-cross-border-payment-companies-for-2024-by-fxc-intelligence-302127090.html

SOURCE Sunrate

