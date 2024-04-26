Aon completes acquisition of NFP to bring more capability to clients

Faster-than-anticipated close contributes to accretion and free cash flow benefit realization a year earlier than modeled

As an Aon company, NFP will operate as an independent and connected platform delivering Risk Capital and Human Capital capabilities

Enterprise value of $13.0 billion , including $7.0 billion cash and assumed liabilities as well as $6.0 billion in equity in the form of 19.0 million Aon shares

DUBLIN, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of NFP, a leading middle market property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, from funds affiliated with NFP’s main capital sponsor, Madison Dearborn Partners (MDP), and funds affiliated with HPS Investment Partners for an enterprise value of $13.0 billion, including $7.0 billion cash and assumed liabilities1 as well as $6.0 billion in equity in the form of 19.0 million Aon shares.

“It is a historic day for our firm as we welcome NFP to Aon and work together to help clients address increasing volatility across risk and people issues,” said Greg Case, CEO of Aon. “With high performing teams and leading content and capability – further enabled by our Aon Business Services operating platform – we will create more value for our clients, while also enhancing long-term shareholder value creation for investors. This acquisition is another example of how we are going further, faster with our 3×3 Plan to accelerate our Aon United strategy and further enhance our relevance to clients.”

The acquisition of NFP expands Aon’s presence in the large and fast-growing middle-market segment, with more than 7,700 colleagues and capabilities across property and casualty brokerage, benefits consulting, wealth management and retirement plan advisory. As an Aon company, NFP will operate as an “independent and connected” platform delivering Risk Capital and Human Capital capabilities from across Aon and will continue to be led by NFP CEO Doug Hammond, reporting into Aon President Eric Andersen.

“The idea of being ‘independent and connected’ is key to how we will collaborate and create more options for clients across our Risk Capital and Human Capital capabilities,” said Andersen. “Doug and his team have built an exceptional client-centered business and we are focused on using our Aon Business Services platform to scale delivery of new capabilities to small and middle market clients across Aon and NFP.”

“With Aon’s acquisition of NFP now complete, we are starting an exciting new chapter in our company’s history,” said Doug Hammond, CEO of NFP. “We look forward to the positive impact that our complementary expertise and capabilities will have on all stakeholders. Aon’s diverse resources and global reach enhance our ability to serve the dynamic risk, workforce, wealth management and retirement needs of our clients. We remain focused on both advancing a culture colleagues want to be part of and working together to contribute to our collective growth and success.”

The faster-than-anticipated close date contributes to expected accretion and free cash flow benefit realization a year earlier than modeled at announcement. Aon will provide further updates on NFP and deal financials, along with the firm’s financial results, guidance, and outlook during its previously scheduled earnings call on April 26, 2024.

UBS Investment Bank served as the exclusive financial advisor to Aon on the transaction. Citi served as a financial advisor and is advising Aon on the transaction financing. Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP and McDermott Will & Emery LLP acted as external legal counsel to Aon. Evercore acted as lead financial advisor with support from Barclays, BofA Securities, Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Jefferies LLC and TD Securities to NFP. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP and Ropes & Gray LLP acted as external legal counsel to NFP, and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP acted as external legal counsel to NFP’s capital sponsors.

1 Total amount of cash consideration based on estimates of acquired cash.

