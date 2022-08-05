AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Leading the Trend of Science and Technology, OMODA Boasts Leapfrog Quality with Intelligent Configuration

PRNewswire August 5, 2022

CANBERRA, Australia, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — As Chery’s first star product built with future technology as the carrier, OMODA is committed to meeting the needs of global young trend leading consumers. Powered by the immersion intelligent driving experience and intelligent technology winning the favor of global trendsetters, OMODA caters to global “future” trend leading users.

As the pioneer of future intelligence, OMODA 5 is equipped with multiple intelligent technologies to effectively improve the active safety performance and bring immersion intelligent driving experience to fashionable users.

In the intelligent cabin of OMODA 5, the user may control the precise execution of various functions of the vehicle through the Cerence ASR System instead of pressing the keys. The device can respond at any time after being awakened by the user once, thus realizing convenient and fast control of multimedia and air conditioner. Furthermore, OMODA 5 is equipped with wireless charger, which can support all mobile phones with wireless charging function. It also boasts mobile phone forgetting reminding function, which will give off an alarm if we leave the phone in the car when getting off. Of course, by virtue of a large number of advanced technologies such as remote unlocking, vehicle starting, air conditioner turning on in advance, locate the vehicle via remote control, and fresh-keeping mode, OMODA can provide a more reassuring travel to the users.

In terms of intelligent security configuration, OMODA 5 is equipped with an ADAS system with 16 functions to ensure the safe travel of young trendsetters. To be specific, RCTA can monitor the left, right and rear blind spots when reversing; AEB (automatic emergency braking) can identify pedestrians and bicycles to ensure the safe distance between the vehicle and passing pedestrians/vehicles; and LDP can automatically control the vehicle body to drive in the center of the lane all the time.

By force of the industrial-leading intelligent technology and the future-oriented intelligent security configuration, OMODA boasts comprehensively superior product strength, thus catering to global fashionable users. It chases personality, pursues fashion trend, and explores the charm of intelligent technology together with global young urban elites.

SOURCE Chery

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it.

