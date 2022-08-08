IR Appoints Rodney Foreman as Senior Vice President, Americas

SYDNEY, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — IR (ASX:IRI) a leading global provider of performance management and analytics for unified communication and collaboration, IT infrastructure, and payment ecosystems, today announced the appointment of Rodney Foreman as Senior Vice President (SVP), Americas.

Rodney joins IR from Megaport Limited, an ASX-listed company where he was most recently the Chief Revenue Officer. He brings to IR over 20 years of experience in the information technology sector, delivering enterprise grade products and solutions across infrastructure and cloud-based platforms. He has held senior executive leadership roles within companies including IBM, Dell, Nutanix and Informatica, leading product management and global sales teams.

Joining the Executive Leadership Team (ELT), Rodney will be responsible for the overall planning and execution of the commercial strategy and revenue growth of the Americas, while working closely with the international regions.

“IR is in an exciting stage of business transformation, and we’re delighted to have Rodney join us. He has the depth of talent and global experience to lead our Americas team. In addition, his expertise and proven track record will be valuable in advancing our transition to being a ‘Software as a Service’ provider,” said John Ruthven, CEO and Managing Director, IR.

“I am looking forward to joining IR and building on our strong foundation in the Americas. We will focus on growing our customer base through direct and indirect sales channels during this pivotal time. We will continue to serve customers’ needs by providing innovative, leading-edge technology and solutions in this rapidly evolving market as their businesses transition from ‘on-premises’ to the cloud,” said Rodney Foreman, SVP Americas, IR.

SOURCE IR