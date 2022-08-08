AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

IR Appoints Rodney Foreman as Senior Vice President, Americas

PRNewswire August 8, 2022

SYDNEY, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — IR (ASX:IRI) a leading global provider of performance management and analytics for unified communication and collaboration, IT infrastructure, and payment ecosystems, today announced the appointment of Rodney Foreman as Senior Vice President (SVP), Americas.

Rodney joins IR from Megaport Limited, an ASX-listed company where he was most recently the Chief Revenue Officer. He brings to IR over 20 years of experience in the information technology sector, delivering enterprise grade products and solutions across infrastructure and cloud-based platforms. He has held senior executive leadership roles within companies including IBM, Dell, Nutanix and Informatica, leading product management and global sales teams.

Joining the Executive Leadership Team (ELT), Rodney will be responsible for the overall planning and execution of the commercial strategy and revenue growth of the Americas, while working closely with the international regions.

“IR is in an exciting stage of business transformation, and we’re delighted to have Rodney join us. He has the depth of talent and global experience to lead our Americas team. In addition, his expertise and proven track record will be valuable in advancing our transition to being a ‘Software as a Service’ provider,” said John Ruthven, CEO and Managing Director, IR.

“I am looking forward to joining IR and building on our strong foundation in the Americas. We will focus on growing our customer base through direct and indirect sales channels during this pivotal time. We will continue to serve customers’ needs by providing innovative, leading-edge technology and solutions in this rapidly evolving market as their businesses transition from ‘on-premises’ to the cloud,” said Rodney Foreman, SVP Americas, IR.

SOURCE IR

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.