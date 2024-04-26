AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Leading Organizations with Prestigious 2024 Best Practices Awards

PRNewswire April 27, 2024

Frost & Sullivan celebrates companies for their outstanding achievements at awards gala

SAN ANTONIO, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The best in business gathered in Nashville, TN at the 2024 Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards Gala held at the Loews Nashville Hotel at Vanderbilt Plaza. The gathering honored top business achievements of some of the most innovative and successful companies in their fields.

“Frost & Sullivan presents Best Practices awards to companies that inspire growth in their industries. They identify emerging trends before they become the market standard and create solutions that drive differentiation and sustainable growth. They are the game changers,” said Jeff Frigstad, Global Sr. Vice President, Best Practices, Frost & Sullivan. “I’m delighted to congratulate all of our deserving winners for their best-in-class performance. We hope their recognition will drive innovation and excellence by others as well.”

The esteemed recipients of the Frost & Sullivan Best Practice Awards include the following:

Seno Medical – 2023 USA Opto-acoustic Ultrasound Imaging Enabling Technology Leadership Award
ABB – 2023 Global Intelligent Buildings Customer Value Leadership Award
Digital Global Systems, Inc. – 2024 Global 4G/5G Network Optimization New Product Innovation Award
Oracle Netsuite – 2024 Global Cloud ERP Company of the Year Award

During the ceremony, the Strategic Consortium of Intelligence Professionals (SCIP) also awarded SAP with the SCIP Intelligence Leadership award to conclude their IntelliCon conference.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies each year in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices.

For further information about Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices Program, please contact Lindsey Whitaker at Lindsey.Whitaker@frost.com

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today’s market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community.

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

