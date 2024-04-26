The World Perfumery Congress (WPC) Heads to Geneva, Switzerland in June

WPC is the global stage for fragrance artistry, ingredients, technology and scented brands.

CHICAGO, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The World Perfumery Congress (WPC)—the premier global event for fragrance artistry, ingredients, technology and brands—will be hosted in Geneva, Switzerland, at the Palexpo June 24-27, 2024.

Presented by the American Society of Perfumers and produced by Allured Business Media, the WPC will introduce a new “Nose to Nose” series featuring soon-to-be-announced pairs of perfumer legends to take the stage to discuss their journey as well as share their perspective on the future of fragrance.

In honor of WPC 2024’s theme Fragrance Forward: Where Global Innovation & Creativity Meet, WPC will explore the future of fragrance with unique insights from fragrance creators and experts, an exhibition of the latest fragrance ingredient launches and technologies, in-person networking opportunities with global professionals, and much more. Registration is now open at worldperfumerycongress.com .

Attendees should prepare for a lineup of the industry’s global innovation leaders, including perfumers, R&D specialists, marketers and product developers, executives, market analysts and more. Major names in fragrance are already set to take the stage, including Pura chief fragrance experience officer Mara Dumski and fragrance expert, taxonomist and author Michael Edwards, Dominique Roques, Mark Knitowski, representatives from Procter & Gamble, Givaudan, dsm-firmenich, IFF, Symrise, Mane, BASF and many others.

The event will feature a bustling expo hall featuring fragrance creators, unique raw materials from every corner of the globe, the latest in equipment and technology for fragrance labs, testing, manufacturing and engineering, innovative packaging and scent-strip solutions, fragrance AI and software developers and more.

The last time WPC was organized in Europe marked the event’s record-breaking attendance in Nice, France, which hosted more than 1,800 attendees, including more than 200 perfumers. Following an unprecedented period of upheaval, this coming event is set to be one of the most exciting yet.

“WPC returns to Europe to explore the evolution of creativity across the fragrance sector. The three-day event serves as a hub for global professionals to network while experiencing the latest ingredients, technologies and solutions the fragrance industry has to offer,” says Jenna Troyli, conference director and managing editor of Perfumer & Flavorist+ magazine. Visit www.worldperfumerycongress.com to learn more and register.

