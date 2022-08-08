Accenture to Acquire Romp to Boost Brand Transformation Capabilities and Advance Customer Experience Across Southeast Asia

Jakarta-based brand and experience agency will enhance Accenture Song’s creativity and brand thinking

JAKARTA, Indonesia , Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has agreed to acquire Romp, a brand and experience agency in Indonesia renowned for its creative talent and innovative services across branding, creative and performance marketing. The move will strengthen Accenture Song’s (formerly Accenture Interactive) ability to deliver creative and tech-driven brand experiences for clients across Southeast Asia.

Ranked as one of Indonesia’s top three creative and most inclusive agencies in 2021, Romp boasts strong local knowledge and expertise in brand communications, design and digital operations. It has successfully transformed brands of all sizes and across industries, including Telkomsel, Indofood, Danone, Kimberly-Clarke Softex, Grab, Google and Godrej.

The intent to acquire Romp will enhance Accenture Song’s brand and marketing expertise, reinforcing its ability to help clients embrace new frontiers such as the metaverse and become relevant, experience-led organizations. It also strategically aligns with Accenture’s business strategy to help businesses in Indonesia capture opportunities in a post-pandemic economy that’s poised for substantial growth – its digital advertising market is the fastest growing in Southeast Asia and its e-commerce market is estimated to reach $53.8 billion in 2025.

Thomas Mouritzen, Accenture Song’s Southeast Asia lead, said: “Accenture Song aims to be our clients’ go-to partner as they reimagine their business to achieve long-term growth. Our deep understanding of consumers and businesses, combined with Romp’s outstanding brand capabilities, will broaden our ability to harness the ongoing technology revolution for consumers and brands. This is a powerful proposition for our clients seeking to win with innovative thinking and connected capabilities in Southeast Asia.”

Divyesh Vithlani, senior managing director and Southeast Asia market unit lead at Accenture, said: “The growth of the digital economy in Southeast Asia is pushing brands to create meaningful experiences to meet customers’ needs. Companies are increasingly looking to tap artificial intelligence, data and technology to drive creative content. Romp’s expertise with Accenture’s scale will enable us to deliver this excellence in a way that’s unique to the region.”

Founded in 2019, Romp’s team of more than 150 people is behind breakthrough brand campaigns including Telkomsel’s “Kuota Ketengan: Salute to Ketengers” that bagged a Best Creative Effectiveness Grand Prix at YouTube Works Awards 2021, Indofood/Indomie’s “Where’s the Noodle” that claimed a Gold award for Indonesia Cross-Channel Integration at SMARTIES 2021 and Bebelac’s “Happy Trio” that clinched Campaign of the Year at the FMCG Asia Awards 2021. The award-winning team will join Accenture Song in Jakarta to jointly serve clients across consumer goods & services, telecoms and financial services industries and family-owned conglomerates.

Joseph Tan, Romp’s chief executive officer, said: “We have always believed in harnessing the power of creativity and helping clients build strong and long-lasting relationships with their customers. We also constantly elevate ourselves through new thinking methods and approaches. Joining Accenture Song will fully converge the brand storytelling that we love with Accenture’s tech innovation, enabling us to help our clients truly deliver against limitless opportunities with global impact.”

Accenture continues to invest in capabilities to help its clients drive growth through relevance. Last year, Accenture Song acquired Kuala Lumpur-based creative agency, Entropia, to deepen its capabilities in customer experience, design and creative communications.

Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed. Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

