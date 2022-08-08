AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
2022 ITOE – Home Lifestyle Expo Opens, Provides Strong Impetus for Development of Digital Trade

PRNewswire August 8, 2022

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The 2022 Guangdong Premium Products International Trade Online Expo – Home Lifestyle Expo(ITOE,en.itoegd.com), hosted by CCPIT Guangdong Committee, with the support of CCPIT Yangjiang, CCPIT Zhaoqing and Guangdong Guangzhan International Exhibition Co., Ltd., will be held in a hybrid format from August 8-12, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/ITOE)

This year, the ITOE – Home Lifestyle Expo will further expand its roster of premium suppliers, cross-border buyers and platform resources to include the manufacturers from Yangjiang knife and scissors industry cluster, while optimizing the selection of supplied products and cross-border buyers, in a move to help local businesses gain access to the vast overseas market.

The event will gather 350+ high-quality suppliers under one roof, whom, in the aggregate, will have nearly 10,000 of this year’s hottest selling items displayed online. More than 50,000 professional visitors are expected, as well as link-ups with 100+ overseas business associations in more than 20 countries and regions, with the goal of helping domestic companies take advantage of the business opportunities in overseas markets. The event is certain to provide strong impetus for the development of Guangdong province’s digital trade.

In addition to the six featured exhibition areas – Traditional Furniture, Home Automation, Home Decoration, Household Items, Home Textiles and Exquisite Kitchen, the show will also add two new special areas, Yangjiang Knives and Scissors and Guangdong Pre-cooked Dishes, with the goal of participating in and supporting the Chinese government’s “dual circulation” initiative of expanding the country’s domestic and international trade in parallel.

As the leading digital trade services platform in Guangdong Province, the Guangdong Premium Products International Trade Online Expo (ITOE) portfolio is an important exhibition that international importers and exporters should not miss, as well as the best platform for exhibitors to launch their new products.

For more information, please visit the ITOE website: en.itoegd.com or contact the organizer.

Contact: Coris Liang, [email protected]  

SOURCE ITOE

