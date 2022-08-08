DXN Limited expands data centre offering with first of its kind rack-to-cloud solution with OrionVM

Australian born and bred rack-to-cloud solution delivers unprecedented cost savings and flexible deployment options

Highlights:

DXN Limited partners with Australian owned cloud innovator OrionVM to launch the DXN Cloud

DXN Cloud is Australia’s first rack-to-cloud solution

first rack-to-cloud solution DXN Cloud is a fully developed and hosted in Australia by Australian companies

by Australian companies DXN Cloud facilitates the deployment of Public, Hybrid and Private cloud solutions

Single pane of glass for management and invoicing means cost savings and greater flexibility

SYDNEY, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — DXN Limited , a leading prefabricated data centre manufacturer and national data centre operator, announced today the launch of its Australian built and hosted cloud solution, DXN Cloud. Powered by OrionVM® , leading developer of cloud infrastructure technologies, DXN Cloud promises customers an easy route to hybrid cloud with Australia’s first full rack-to-cloud solution.

Being able to control the solution from rack to cloud allows DXN to offer highly flexible and cost effective solutions that address the needs of customers. This allows users of the DXN Cloud to efficiently customize cloud services and integrate with a wide variety of other product offerings.

Housing the full stack under one roof unlocks highly flexible hybrid and private cloud solutions. Competitive pricing and simple networking between DXN co-location racks and the DXN Cloud enables hybrid cloud solutions to be rapidly deployed and managed from the same control plane.

“We’re excited to bring DXN Cloud to the market,” said Shalini Lagrutta, CEO of DXN. “We collaborated with the OrionVM team to integrate their cloud stack with our data centre innovations. This end-to-end solution is an Australian first.

Hosting the DXN Cloud in our Tier-III certified facility (DXN-SYD01) delivers real value for customers looking for a flexible, reliable and cost effective hybrid cloud solution. Our data centre in Sydney Olympic Park is secure and redundant, giving customers peace of mind.

We’re looking for partners to grow together with DXN on our cloud journey. We see strong partnership opportunities with local MSPs looking to grow their product offerings and add value to the DXN ecosystem.”

DXN Cloud chose to partner with Australian owned cloud pioneer OrionVM to leverage their innovative cloud technology solution to power the DXN Cloud. OrionVM’s unique cloud architecture offers customers an easy to deploy and manage hybrid cloud solution that integrates seamlessly with co-located hardware and bare metal infrastructure.

“We’re excited to work with DXN to launch the DXN Cloud platform. The DXN Cloud is a great example of two Australian innovators working together to deploy a really appealing offering to the market,” said OrionVM CEO Sheng Yeo. Mr. Yeo commented further, “With the addition of our MicroPoP offerings; Data Centres like DXN can now launch their own cloud offering alongside their core data centre products. This benefits both the provider and their customer base with the technology and price advantages of OrionVM’s cloud technology stack.”

DXN has already signed a number of customers for the DXN Cloud including Onshoring, one of DXN Cloud’s first customers on the platform. Natalie Houlahan, Head of Marketing and Client Acquisition for Onshoring said, “We love that this entire solution was built from the ground up by two Aussie businesses. The Cloud platform has been reliable and fast, and is backed by a knowledgeable local team that’s always available to help. I’m excited about the ecosystem of technology providers and look forward to working together with DXN to deliver innovative solutions to customers throughout Australia.”

The DXN Cloud facilitates the deployment of Public, Hybrid and Private cloud solutions, and offers MSPs easy integration with its re-brandable portal and out-of-the-box cloud environment. The platform allows providers to offer a full cloud ecosystem to their customers, with a strong and flexible foundation for hybrid environments.

For more information, please visit https://dxn.solutions/dxn-cloud/ .

About DXN

DXN Limited designs, builds, owns and operates data centres. Offering integrated, customised and tailored solutions to clients, DXN provides businesses with the option of delivering solutions to site through containerised modules, or space in DXN’s modular colocation facilities to suit technical specifications and operational requirements. From a single rack in the colocation facilities through to fully customised Edge Infrastructure, DXN can deliver a range of solutions to meet modern data centre requirements. For more https://dxn.solutions

About OrionVM

OrionVM develops a proprietary suite of cloud infrastructure technologies (OrionVM HyperCloud Technology) that enables the deployment of public, private and hybrid cloud solutions. The OrionVM technology stack has powered cloud deployments for leading data centres, managed services providers (MSPs) and tier 1 telcos. The OrionVM technology also uniquely supports the deployment of highly-customised private cloud solutions as well as the ‘cloudification’ of existing IT businesses. More information can be found at https://orionvm.com .