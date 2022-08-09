AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Digital property disrupter OpenLot.com.au to present Australia’s first major housing and land expo

PRNewswire August 9, 2022
  • Introducing Australia’s first major expo focusing on providing land availability and housing solutions
  • House + Land Expo 2022 expects to welcome over 10,000 home buyers over the weekend of 15-16 October 2022 at Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre
  • Over 70 housing development projects will be showcased; properties will be sold via a ballot system and at live auctions

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — “At the beginning of 2022, we observed that buyers in the market had great challenges finding land and accessing relevant information throughout their house and land buying journey,” says Founder and CEO of OpenLot.com.au, Qi Chen.

This gave birth to House + Land Expo.

By bringing together developers, builders, and other service providers under one roof, the House + Land Expo aims to give home buyers essential house and land information, which Chen believes helps buyers get into their homes faster.

Powered by OpenLot.com.au, a dedicated one-stop-shop platform that connects buyers to off-the-plan estates and townhomes across Victoria, Queensland, New South Wales, and South Australia, House + Land Expo 2022 is the first of its kind focusing on providing land availability and housing solutions. Home buyers will have the opportunity to meet with over 50 developers, home builders, and other service providers, and access over 70 housing development projects – all in one place, over one weekend. And it’s completely free to attend.

OpenLot.com.au’s recent survey of over 60,000 platform users suggests that home buyers spend an average of 6 months finding the right house and land packages. The entire process could then take up to another 2 years, from signing the contract to settlement. But this process is taking longer as the market changes, especially under current circumstances with the RBA lifting interest rates to combat inflation.

UDIA Victoria Chief Executive Matthew Kandelaars acknowledged there are issues with house and land availability, but that an investment in a new home brought significant long-term benefits: “The industry has been under enormous pressure to deliver given the challenges of the past two years and capacity constraints right throughout the development process. That said, now is a great time to purchase as the heat is coming out of the market and the desire for a place to call our own has never been greater.”

Mr. Kandelaars will deliver the opening keynote speech on 15 October at House + Land Expo 2022. Joining Kandelaars are Ray White’s Chief Economist Nerida Conisbee and Social Scientist Nigel Dalton, ex-Chief Inventor at REA Group.

Major house and land developers and home builders have come on board for House + Land Expo 2022, including the Dennis Family Corporation, Porter Davis Homes, Satterley Property Group, Moremac Property Group, Latitude Real Estate, and GJ Gardner Homes. The exhibitors have already committed to showcasing over 70 development projects and numerous new home designs at the expo, with some exclusive properties to be presented in the form of land releases via a ballot system and live auctions.

Further information about the exhibitors and program is available at www.houselandexpo.com.au

House + Land Expo 2022
9:00am – 4:00pm, Saturday, 15 October 2022
9:00am – 3:00pm, Sunday, 16 October 2022
Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre

Register for your free tickets at
www.houselandexpo.com.au

 

SOURCE OpenLot.com.au Pty Ltd

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.