Elite Havens welcomes the return of global travel with stunning new villas in Thailand, Indonesia, and Japan

Asia’s leading luxury villa rental company unveils enticing new properties in Phuket, Bali, and Niseko – with a focus on families and discerning multigenerational travellers.

BANGKOK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Elite Havens, the leading provider of high-end vacation rentals in Asia and a subsidiary of Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, has responded to the global resurgence in travel demand by adding outstanding new properties across Thailand, Indonesia, and Japan to its meticulously-curated global portfolio of almost 300 luxury havens.

In line with the company’s vision to offer tailored personal service and unparalleled experiences in the world’s most desirable destinations, the new villas and chalets have been hand-picked to provide the utmost comfort, privacy, and convenience for discerning travellers of all ages.

The new additions include Veyla Natai Residences, an award-winning estate of family-friendly villas next to the gorgeous Natai Beach, Phuket, Thailand; Villa Nini Elly, a swanky new villa outfitted with the latest technologies and designed for multigenerational families, right in the beating heart of Canggu, Bali, close to all the beach clubs; and Sakura Lodge in Niseko, a three-bedroom chalet in Hokkaido’s Niseko area, complementing Elite Haven’s stylish portfolio in Japan’s Niseko Village and Hirafu.

Elite Havens already offers 20 stunning private homes for rent in Phuket’s Natai Beach, a ten-kilometre stretch of pristine white sand, only 25-minutes by car from Phuket Airport.

Veyla Nata Residences adds another four stunning sea view villas to this exclusive set, each offering three bedrooms, modern conveniences, digital luxuries, and an impressive contemporary design that was recently recognised as a winner at The International Architecture Awards (IAA) 2020 organised by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design.

Ideal for families, reunions and small gatherings, the absolute beachfront havens can also be rented in various combinations to accommodate larger groups. Private chefs, alfresco dining, jaw-dropping sea views, and private pools are among the highlights.

Over in Bali, meanwhile, the newly built Villa Nini Elly in the heart of Canggu offers the ideal holiday home for multigenerational families travelling with children and seniors. Custom-built for the owner’s personal use, the villa is outfitted with super-luxury amenities and fittings. It also features an infinity pool stretching the entire width of the villa.

What makes this property extra special are its accessibility features. A rare facility in Bali, Nini Elly has ramp access throughout the ground level, allowing groups with elderly and those with mobility issues to holiday together with ease. With six bedrooms spread over two levels, there’s plenty of space for everyone.

Elite Havens is also preparing for the resurgence of travel in Japan, particularly in Niseko, where it offers 27 stylish chalets in the town’s beautiful Soga district.

The latest addition to this collection, Sakura Lodge, offers three levels of luxurious living space ideal for families looking to hit the slopes during ski season, with a free shuttle to ski lifts. It is also great all year round, with incredible mountain views to be enjoyed in summer. The lodge is now accepting bookings from December 2022 onwards.

While 2022 has been an exciting year for the travel industry, Elite Havens says that longer-term booking trends indicate confidence to travel and hunger for new experiences will see even more rapid growth in 2023.

“We’re delighted to see that our guests can’t wait to return to their favourite Elite Haven after a long hiatus,” said Maya Rigg, CEO of Elite Havens. “There is nothing like a private villa for reconnecting with family and friends. We are seeing traveller confidence bouncing back strongly, and 2023 bookings indicate that travellers feel more relaxed about thinking long-term and getting back to planning holiday experiences that stay with them long after they return home. It is what we promise to deliver, and it’s why people keep coming back to stay with us. Fully leveraging our latest additions, we look forward to welcoming the surge in demand as travellers book for the festive seasons and in advance for next year.”

About Elite Havens Luxury Villa Rentals and Management

Havens aren’t places to shelter from the world. They’re places to embrace it.

From beautiful spaces and cultural adventure, to exquisite service and fine dining, every carefully considered moment creates the space for guests to reconnect with what’s really important; the extraordinary experience of life.

For more than two decades, Elite Havens has offered discerning travellers a respite from routine life. Today, we embrace close to 300 private luxury villas and chalets across Asia’s most awe-inspiring locations. Feel cocooned in some of the most beautiful places in the world and let us wrap our service around you.

About Dusit International

Established in 1948, Dusit International or Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT) is a leading hospitality group listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its operations comprise five distinct yet complementary business units: hotels and resorts, hospitality education, food, property development, and hospitality-related services.

The group’s portfolio of hotels, resorts and luxury villas includes more than 300 properties operating under a total of six brands (Dusit Thani, Dusit Devarana, dusitD2, Dusit Princess, ASAI Hotels, and Elite Havens) across 16 countries worldwide. The group also operates culinary schools and hospitality colleges in Thailand, plus catering companies for the education sector in Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam.

Dusit International’s diversified investments in real estate development, hospitality-related services, and the food sector are part of its long-term strategy for sustainable growth, which focuses on three key areas: balance, expansion and diversification.

For more information, please visit dusit-international.com.

