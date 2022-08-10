AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

The 49th CIFF Guangzhou Presents the Entire Furniture Supply Chain to 50 Million Visitors Online and Offline

PRNewswire August 10, 2022

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou) (“CIFF Guangzhou”), which showcased the comprehensive industrial chain through two phases, closed its 49th exhibition in Guangzhou on July 29. The event was joined by 139,574 professional visitors, in addition to 50.109 million visitors to its online exhibition.

(PRNewsfoto/China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou))

The largest of its kind as a commercial platform for product launch, domestic sales and export trade, the 49th CIFF Guangzhou, themed “Building a beautiful home together, Building new service patterns”, presented the latest design trend in global furniture trade through over 2500 exhibitors, eight themed exhibitions and more than 130 conferences.

The 49TH CIFF saw brands from 23 countries and regions presenting the best of the furniture industry, covering categories including home furniture, home decor and home textiles, outdoor and leisure, office and commercial space as well as furniture machinery & raw materials.

The home furniture show from July.17 to 20, featured major companies, including 70 design brands that had not participated in CIFF in the last five years, which proposed new products and original solutions with a special focus on the domestic market, and introduced the homestay sector for the first time.

The Office and Commercial Show from July.26 to 29, featured leading companies in the sector presenting intelligent and sustainable workspace design solutions that improve productivity, well-being, and safety. Much space was also dedicated to public commercial spaces, healthcare and senior citizen facilities, and schools.

CIFM/interzum guangzhou 2022 from July.26 to 29, presented a comprehensive range of technology and semimanufactures for the furniture industry. The major international and Chinese brands in machinery, materials, surfaces, and hardware offered a convincing response to the needs of an industry that is constantly growing, attentive to the most innovative solutions for producing quality by optimising production.

The commitment of all participants—exhibitors, visitors, and organisers alike—ensured the safe and successful conclusion of an excellent edition of CIFF Guangzhou, which will continue to be an integrated online-offline exhibition event from now on and will bring the platform back to Guangzhou on March 19 to 21 and 28 to 31, encouraging more idea sharing and collaboration in businesses.

For more information, please visit: https://www.ciff-gz.com/en/

SOURCE China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou)

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.