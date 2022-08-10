AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

BusinessesForSale.com launches business valuation tool. Find out what your business is worth for free

PRNewswire August 10, 2022

LONDON, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — BusinessesForSale.com understands that without a comprehensive valuation of a business, a business owner will never fully realize their wealth. However, valuations can be an arduous and overwhelming process which is why BusinessesForSale.com has launched a free, easy-to-use, online business valuation tool.

Valuing a business is an effective way to realise a business’s current and future financial trajectory, plan for exit strategies, uncover operational flaws, and improve cash flow. The financial well-being of a business is a crucial consideration, and every business owner should undergo a valuation regularly. 

“Valuation is at the heart of every transaction. The right valuation brings buyers and sellers together, onto the same page, building trust and making the sale process quicker and easier for all parties. This valuation tool has been in development for a few years and is part of our commitment to helping people sell a business in the most transparent and effective way,” says BusinessessForSale.com CEO and founder Andrew Markou.

Whether you’re an entrepreneur or a business owner looking to buy or sell a business, or you’d like to prepare for your retirement, BusinessesForSale.com’s new valuation tool aims to support every business valuation need.  

In three simple steps, you can receive a quick, estimate valuation. You can use this estimation to understand your business’s market value and begin to attract buyers or investors. 

If you’d like to conduct an estimate valuation, the tool is available in various regions including the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, United States, South Africa, and internationally

If you’d like more information on how this product can support you, contact our Commercial Director, Saleem Anwar at [email protected]

Other valuable information:

  • BusinessesForSale.com is owned by Dynamis Ltd, a privately owned company based in London.
  • BusinessesForSale.com was established in 1996 and is the world’s largest platform for businesses for sale, with over 61,000 opportunities totalling GBP20bn in value.
  • The site sees over 1.3 million visitors every month, including 75,000 monthly enquiries.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.