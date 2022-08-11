Cyclone Robotics recognized in the Magic Quadrant for RPA for the second time

SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — For the second consecutive year, Cyclone Robotics, a leading provider of robotic software and solutions, has been recognized in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™.

We believe the recognition is for our capabilities in the constantly developing field of robotics and artificial intelligence.

The recognition by Gartner Inc. in its Magic Quadrant Robotic Process Automation is based on Cyclone Robotics’ ability to execute, and its completeness of vision.

The company believes this highlights its solid foundation and their quest to achieve higher and better innovation since launching their first product in 2018. It has been making significant strides in the field since then.

This also marks Cyclone Robotics’ second recognition this month as it was earlier named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Robotic Process Automation In China, Q3 2022 report, by leading global independent research institution Forrester.

The dual recognition has further galvanized the company as it moves towards the next level in the industry, with its sights now firmly on hyper-automation.

Cyclone Robotics founder and Chief Executive Officer Vincent Gao said the company management was elated to learn about the double recognition and pointed out that it could not have been achieved without the collective efforts and forward-looking attitude of the company’s employees.

“This will serve to further motivate our push towards the boundaries of automation technology that we are currently pursuing.”

The recognition is also seen by us as an approval of Cyclone Robotics’ pioneering direction in the field of robotics and Artificial Intelligence.

CEO Gao said the recognition acknowledges the company’s commitment to continue testing the limits of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and integrating it with Intelligent Automation capabilities.

“Exciting times are ahead as we grow our global footprint by leveraging on our diverse experience across a multitude of industries to help clients transform and modernize their business,” said Gao.

“As our emphasis is on international business strategy with proven innovative capabilities, our global development is expected to grow even further,” he added.

Gao said that with the exponential growth in AI technology and by using data mining technologies, Cyclone Robotics was ready to further explore more opportunities for automation.

“The world is now ready to enter its next development phase, which is AI and robotics. We are ready to be at the forefront of this next-generation technology. This is the future and we will be there to help the various industries embrace this next-generation technological evolution.”

He added that Cyclone Robotics would continuously evolve with the market demands and this will keep it focused on the latest technological development in the field.

Established in 2015, Cyclone Robotics is now a world-leading RPA provider and thought leader in hyper-automation with an average annual growth rate of 400% since 2019.

The company now has more than 800 employees across 24 subsidiaries and branches around the world, serving more than 1,000 global customers.

In early 2021, Cyclone Robotics established its Singapore branch as the ASEAN HQ office for Asia Pacific expansion and this helps to empower enterprises from ASEAN, Japan, ANZ, and the Middle East.

Earlier this year, the company set up its European HQ office in London and new branches in Indonesia and Amsterdam. This will further strengthen its global presence, especially in the American and European markets.

Cyclone Robotics has also established very strong enterprise credentials, especially for large enterprise clients in China. Among its growing list of clients includes the State Grid Corporation of China, Bank of China, China Post, China Southern Airlines, UnionPay and Volvo.

Its range of services covers financial, utilities, retail, medical, government, manufacturing and many more industries.

Cyclone Robotics business has seen explosive growth with its offerings of cutting-edge technology, a strong team, advanced product ideas, and the ability to seize business opportunities.

These qualities have been recognized by investors and international authorities, and continue to be favoured by front-line capital firms. With this edge, Cyclone Robotics managed to raise US$150 million in Series C financing in November 2021, setting a record for the highest single financing in China’s RPA industry.

About Cyclone Robotics

