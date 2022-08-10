AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

A TROPICAL ESCAPE WITH ULTIMATE EXPERIENCES AT THE RITZ-CARLTON, BALI

PRNewswire August 10, 2022

Indulge in an all-in experience with The Ritz-Carlton Escape stay package

DENPASAR, Indonesia, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — An award-winning beachfront resort, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali located on the pristine white sandy beach of Nusa Dua introduces an ultimate holiday package, “The Ritz-Carlton Escape”. Through this package, guests are invited to enjoy luxurious accommodations, savor world-class culinary delights, and rejuvenate body and mind with a relaxing Spa treatment. A return airport transfer is also included in this package.

“We have curate The Ritz-Carlton Escape package offer to elevate the traveler’s experience while staying at our resort,” said John Woolley, the General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali. “This package is created for guests to fully experience our resort’s accommodation, dining, wellness journey, as well as our legendary service from the Ladies and Gentlemen,” he added. 

With a minimum of four (4) night stay, guests may opt to experience their stay at one of the suites or villas such as Sawangan Junior Suite (100 sqm.) with or without pool access, The Ritz-Carlton Suite (145 sqm.) with or without pool access, The Pool Pavilion Villa (120 sqm.), The Garden Villa One-Bedroom (359 sqm.), The Cliff Villa One-Bedroom (282 sqm.), The Sky Villa One-Bedroom (159 sqm.) or The Sky Villa Two-Bedroom (258 sqm.). Guests are entitled for daily breakfast, daily one-time lunch or dinner (three-course meal), one time aperitif or digestif cocktail, one time Spa treatment at The Ritz-Carlton Spa, and return airport transfer. All the above inclusions are valid for two people on one-bedroom suites and villas, and valid for four people on two-bedroom villa.

For more information, visit www.ritzcarltonbali.com and join the conversation on social media with #RCMemories.

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON, BALI.

Built on a sprawling 12.7 hectares white beach front and elevated cliff top settings, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali feature 313 oceanfront suites and villas, enjoying the unobstructed view of the Indian Ocean and the resort’s lush garden. Completing the experiences, a glass elevator connects the cliff and the beach-front, five restaurants and bars, The Ritz-Carlton Ballroom and meeting facilities, two wedding chapels, as well as The Ritz-Carlton Spa. Ladies and gentlemen at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is proudly presents the timeless charms of Indo-Balinese hospitality.

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON HOTEL COMPANY, L.L.C.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. of Chevy Chase, Md., currently operates 88 hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Caribbean. More than 30 hotel and residential projects are under development around the globe.  The Ritz-Carlton is the only service company to have twice earned the prestigious Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, which recognizes outstanding customer service. For more information, or reservations, contact a travel professional, call toll free in the U.S. 1-800-241-3333, or visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:  MAR)

 

SOURCE The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.