AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

China’s economy becomes the world’s economic engine: survey

PRNewswire August 11, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — About 78.34 percent of respondents from 22 countries believe the Chinese economy has become the engine of the world economy, according to a joint survey conducted by CGTN Think Tank and the Chinese Institute of Public Opinion at Renmin University of China.

The survey has interviewed respondents who are 38.64 years old on average from developed countries such as the U.S., UK, Australia, Japan, as well as developing countries like Brazil, India, United Arab Emirates, and South Africa.

Over half of the respondents have higher education, with 54.71 percent having a bachelor’s degree or above, of which 15.22 percent are masters and doctors.

The world’s economic engine

The survey showed that 91.46 percent of respondents from Africa speak highly of China’s economic achievements, believing that China has become the world’s economic engine. Respondents from Europe follow closely with a share of 81.6 percent, while respondents from North America rank third with 78.09 percent.

It also showed that 84.13 percent of respondents from countries in the Belt and Road Initiative speak highly of China’s economic achievements. Meanwhile, 84.02 percent of respondents from developing countries have confidence in the Chinese economy.

In terms of future expectations, 76.23 percent of respondents expect that China will play a crucial role in promoting global economic development.

The future world order

Only 6.31 percent of respondents to the survey believe the world will be unipolar in the future and dominated by the U.S., while 34.55 percent, the largest group, think a multipolar world is the most likely prospect.

Some 56 percent from both developed and emerging economies say the real reason Western politicians promote “the China Threat” is due to their “stress and anxiety” over China’s rise.

The Chinese concept of “a community with a shared future,” which emphasizes humankind as a whole and seeks a new path to avoid confrontation, is supported by 61.29 percent of those surveyed.

China’s rapid technology development

In terms of China’s rapid technology development, respondents are most impressed by its 5G development, artificial intelligence and high-speed railway.

In Africa, 73.87 percent of respondents are most impressed by China’s 5G, and 55.28 percent of respondents praise the country’s high-speed railway. In Europe, 52.77 percent of respondents are impressed with the country’s progress in artificial intelligence.

Improved quality of Chinese people’s life

China’s gross domestic product per capita has increased from $6,100 to more than $12,000 over the past ten years, which 76.65 percent of respondents believed is remarkable. In the survey, over 70 percent of respondents from five continents believe China is getting richer.

There are nearly 100 million rural poor people in China who have been lifted out of poverty in the past decade, and the vast majority of respondents believe top two reasons are that China’s economy maintains rapid growth and that Chinese leaders are determined and firmly marching toward their goals.

According to the survey, a majority approve of China’s approach to human rights, and 57.36 percent of the people surveyed agree with the statement “China always treats human rights realistically and practically.”

SOURCE CGTN

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.