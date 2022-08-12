AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
CITYREMOVALIST EXPANDS OPERATIONS, AS SURVEY REVEALS TOP REASONS FOR INCREASE IN RESIDENTS RELOCATING

PRNewswire August 12, 2022
  • Tenants looking for more affordable places to live, leading to a growing demand for cheap and affordable removalist services such as CItyremovalist, one of Sydney’s largest interstate removalist companies

SYDNEY, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — This year, Cityremovalist customers mentioned soaring rent prices as the number one reason for needing to relocate to more affordable accommodation, followed by looking for a suburb where the cost of living is reasonably priced, COVID and job loss being the other reasons. People are realizing that all these factors bite, and bite hard impacting 10,000’s of tenants and homeowners alike. Interstate Removalist Sydney is seeing this come to the fore with a noticeable increase in removals this year.

Ms Cohn is the senior writer and editor for Pew who published the findings from the coronavirus moving study. She says she asked residents who relocated during COVID-19 to identify the driving factor behind their move.

“About a quarter (28%) told us [they chose to move] because they feared getting COVID-19 if they stayed where they were living,” Cohn says. “About a fifth (20%) said they wanted to be with their family, or their university campuses closed (23%). A total of 18% gave financial reasons, including job loss.

With health and safety, a top priority, Cityremovalist has adapted its services to offer COVID free and vaccinated removalists, along with an innovative payment system to be completed without direct contact. In addition, Cityremovalist has taken proactive steps to keep their customers and teams safe, including social distancing, regular hand washing, disinfecting regular touch surfaces, and wearing gloves.

How can Cityremovalist be so affordable when fuel prices and cost of living is soaring?

  • Cityremovalist Sydney do not outsource their interstate removalists jobs
  • A great reputation has had them in high demand for over 20 years, especially for their interstate removalists relocations
  • With innovative ways to supplement their revenue streams, it has Cityremovalist to keep prices affordable for most when other companies simply cannot

About Cityremovalist

It’s hard to believe they started out over 20 years ago when one man purchased his first removalist truck. Fast forward to today and their fleet of over 45 trucks move entire households and offices across eastern Australia within 48 hours. They know the city of Sydney and its surrounding suburbs better than most as they have served not only Sydney, but Brisbane, Canberra, Adelaide, and Melbourne for over 20 years with quality service, professionalism, fairness, and integrity.

For more information, visit us at https://www.cityremovalist.com.au/services/ call on 1300 441 331 and our friendly staff will be more than happy to assist you.

[email protected]

SOURCE Cityremovalist

