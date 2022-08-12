AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
GWM HAVAL DARGO Unveiled in South America, Igniting Passion for Diversified Driving

PRNewswire August 12, 2022

BAODING, China, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, GWM HAVAL DARGO was launched in Chile and Peru in South America, bringing a brand-new driving experience to local customers.

GWM HAVAL DARGO Unveiled in South America, Igniting Passion for Diversified Driving (PRNewsfoto/GWM)

To let locals have a more real feeling of this car’s power, the GWM held a long-distance test drive for HAVAL DARGO in Chile. The test drive models are all-wheel-drive edition, combining coziness of urban SUVs and driving performance of off-road SUVs. The test drive route starts from Puerto Montt and ends at Puerto Varas via the Alerce Andino National Park, covering different driving environments, such as off-road terrain and paved roads.

The multi-scenario experience activities attracted a large number of test drivers to participate enthusiastically, and many well-known media gave positive comments.

Chileautos, the top local automotive website, commented that “HAVAL has introduced an SUV with an off-road gene, HAVAL DARGO seeks to conquer the adventure-loving masses.”

During the test, HAVAL DARGO performs well in the off-road section, which allows test drivers to experience great off-road fun. The model’s off-road capability is enhanced by equipping an intelligent all-wheel-drive system and rear axle electronically-controlled differential locks. The all-wheel-drive system can intelligently adjust the power output of all four wheels and works with the differential locks to fully utilize the grip of each wheel, helping test drivers pass through complex environments smoothly.

One of the test drivers said, “the driving performance of HAVAL DARGO on mountainous roads far exceeded my expectations, and the vehicle’s grip and chassis performance are both excellent. It can provide steady support when cornering and a comfortable driving experience.”

Also, in the test drive on paved roads, the model provides impressively comfortable experience. The test drive vehicles feature a variety of intelligent devices, such as Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Lane Keeping Assist (LKA). These configurations provide test drivers with a technology-supported comfort and convenience. For example, ACC can accurately identify the distance to the car in front and automatically control the speed, allowing the driver to enjoy a more relaxed and convenient way of driving.

HAVAL DARGO combines an off-road exterior with a technology-inspired interior, presenting test drivers with both the roughness of its appearance and exquisite details. In terms of the interior, the model has a spacious space, which is installed with shift knobs and a large center control screen, elevating the sense of refinement and comfortable atmosphere.

“Its unique styling, exquisite interior workmanship, and rich intelligent technology configurations are very eye-catching, making it outstanding among other products at the same class in the market”, commented La Tercera, an authoritative Chilean media.

According to the latest sales data released by GWM, HAVAL DARGO achieved excellent sales results in July 2022, with global sales increasing by up to 45.36% year-on-year.

Soon, GWM will launch this car in other markets, including the Middle East countries, bringing a diversified driving experience to more customers.

