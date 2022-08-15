INEOS Styrolution equips Haier Thailand’s premium one-door refrigerator with Novodur 680

Novodur ® 680 selected for its high Environment Stress Cracking Resistance (ESCR) and chemical resistant properties

680 selected for its high Environment Stress Cracking Resistance (ESCR) and chemical resistant properties Novodur 680’s high ESCR property significantly lowers cracking of the door cap application, resulting in higher cost savings

Novodur 680 is an ideal material of choice for the household industry

SINGAPORE, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — INEOS Styrolution, the global leader in styrenics, announced today that its Novodur 680 has been selected by Haier, the world’s leading brand in household appliances, as the material of choice for the door cap application of its newly launched premium one-door refrigerator in Thailand. Novodur 680’s high ESCR property is a critical characteristic, significantly reducing cracking of the door cap application of its one-door refrigerators, resulting in higher cost savings for Haier.

Haier Thailand was seeking a material with high ESCR and chemical resistant properties for the door cap application of its premium one-door refrigerator. Due to its larger single surface area of a one-door refrigerator, the door cap application is more susceptible to cracking when polyurethane foam (PU foam) is being injected.

Novodur 680’s excellent ESCR and good chemical resistant properties result in no cracking during the PU injection process, greatly improving the production efficiency and hence greater costs savings for Haier.

Mr. Samart Noiviset, Principal Engineer, Haier Thailand, says “As a leading household brand, Haier aspires to stay at the forefront of the industry’s innovation and trends. The high quality and consistency of Novodur 680 allows us to provide good quality products to our customers, while achieving production efficiency and costs savings at the same time.”

“We are extremely pleased to be able to work in Haier Thailand, helping them to find the right solutions to further enhance their leadership of high enterprise standards in the refrigerator industry,” says James Wang, Industry Lead for Household & Electronics, Asia Pacific, INEOS Styrolution.

Novodur® is INEOS Styrolution’s brand of specialty acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) copolymers. The product line contains grades with a well-balanced mix of properties, including good impact strength, dimensional stability and heat resistance. It is easy to process and gives a high aesthetic colourful surface appearance. A trusted material with excellent property retention, INEOS Styrolution’s Novodur ABS is currently used in top global refrigerator brands.

About INEOS Styrolution

INEOS Styrolution is the leading global styrenics supplier, with a focus on styrene monomer, polystyrene, ABS Standard and styrenic specialties. With world-class production facilities and more than 90 years of experience, INEOS Styrolution helps its customers succeed by offering solutions, designed to give them a competitive edge in their markets. At the same time, these innovative and sustainable best-in-class solutions help make the circular economy for styrenics a reality. The company provides styrenic applications for many everyday products across a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, household, construction, healthcare, packaging and toys/sports/leisure. In 2021, sales were at 6 billion euros. INEOS Styrolution employs approximately 3,600 people and operates 20 production sites in ten countries.

Contact

Hui Boon Kwa

Senior Communications Manager, Asia Pacific

INEOS Styrolution APAC Pte Ltd.

111 Somerset Road

#14-16 to 21 TripleOne Somerset

Singapore 238164

Phone: +65 69338393

Email: huiboon.kwa[at]ineos.com

Internet: www.ineos-styrolution.com

