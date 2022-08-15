AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
MARRIOTT BONVOY TAKES YOU ‘HERE’

PRNewswire August 15, 2022

New campaign celebrates the return of travel through the unscripted moments missed by travelers in Asia Pacific.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program and marketplace, unveils ‘Here’, its newest campaign in Asia Pacific to celebrate the return of travel. The campaign builds on Marriott Bonvoy’s global tagline “Where Can We Take You”, with ‘Here’ as an expression for reveling the authentic, relatable little moments loved and missed by travelers.  

“While traveling can be about fabulous bucket-list destinations and dining in world-class restaurants or local food at hawker stalls; we recognize that there are likely also unexpected, spontaneous, and perhaps some less-than-perfect but memorable moments,” shares Bart Buiring, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Marriott International Asia Pacific. “With our new Marriott Bonvoy campaign, we hope to inspire travelers to embark on their next Asian journey and thoroughly enjoy the return of travel. We want to remind them that the joy of travel is as much about unscripted and authentic moments as the picture-perfect ones. It’s all these little moments that make big memories and leave you craving for your next adventure.”

Produced in collaboration with Singapore-based creative company, The Secret Little Agency, the breathtaking films are shot across Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan and New Zealand. The films are playful, authentic, and fast-paced – celebrating the power of travel with moments that everyone can relate to, from trips with best friends to family vacations. The idea also extends to the key visuals. From wading through the muddy but scenic green rice terraces in Bali, to getting unexpectedly caught in the lively celebration of Holi in India, Marriott Bonvoy invites travelers to take their next trip and revel in these spontaneous moments of travel.

This campaign is available across Asia Pacific and will launch today in both digital and out-of-home media. The campaign film and visuals will be prominently featured across several locations including at Seoul’s Gimpo Airport, Tokyo’s bustling Shibuya Metro Station and Melbourne’s Central Station. The campaign will also appear on select inflight entertainment and across digital and social channels.  

Travelers are invited to join the conversation and connect with one another by using #TravelMakesUs to share their travel moments on Instagram and TikTok. For more information about Marriott Bonvoy or to enroll as a member for free, visit here

Watch the campaign video here.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

SOURCE Marriott International

