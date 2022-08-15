AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Emeritus Welcomes Higher Ed Leader Mike Malefakis as President of University Partnerships to Expand and Deepen Strategic Partnerships with World-Class Universities

PRNewswire August 15, 2022

Malefakis brings decades of innovative leadership across Wharton, Columbia, and University of Chicago

NEW YORK CITY, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Emeritus, the global leader in making world-class professional education accessible and affordable, announced today that Mike Malefakis joined its esteemed team as the President of University Partnerships. Malefakis will leverage his extensive experience in executive education to build and maintain enduring university partnerships that advance the company’s mission to make high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments around the world.

Emeritus logo

Malefakis brings more than 30 years of higher education experience to Emeritus and most recently served as a Senior Advisor at Leeds Illuminate, a women-led growth equity team investing in Education and Workforce Development. Previously, he served as Director at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, an Associate Dean of Executive Education at Columbia Business School, and Associate Vice Dean & CEO of Wharton Executive Education. Malefakis was a director on the board of the International University Consortium for Executive Education (UNICON) for a six-year term as well as serving as board chair, as part of a lifelong commitment to empowering innovation, lifelong learning, and workforce access.

Additionally,  he spent six years working in Latin America for higher education and philanthropic organizations. For three and a half years, he led Executive Education at INCAE Business School, located in Costa Rica. Here, he introduced the department’s first custom programs, as well as offerings in Miami and expansion into new markets in Andean countries.  Malefakis also worked in micro and small enterprise development programs with CARE International and Catholic Relief Services.

With deep experience working with world-class universities, a unique global footprint reaching learners across 80+ countries, and a proven track record building industry-leading programs that drive both impact for universities and meaningful learner outcomes, Emeritus is uniquely positioned to work hand-in-hand with partners developing innovative new programs that meet the ever-changing needs of today’s executives. At Emeritus, Malefakis will guide a visionary team that has grown its university relationships to build a robust offering of more than 300 learning programs serving 250,000 learners around the world.

“The need for lifelong learning has never been greater as both businesses and individuals are facing increasingly complex and rapidly changing challenges,” said Ashwin Damera, CEO of Emeritus. “Mike shares our vision that universities have a vital role to play in unlocking human potential and empowering the future of work, and he brings extensive first-hand experience so we can better help our university partners solve the unique challenges they face today. We’re thrilled to add his experience to our strong team of university expertise at Emeritus.”

“Emeritus stands apart for its expansive team of higher ed professionals who understand the monumental changes universities are trying to implement, especially given the unprecedented learner demand for hybrid and flexible learning experiences and the growing workforce need for upskilling and reskilling,” said Malefakis. “I’m honored to represent Emeritus and partner with the world’s best universities to align their unparalleled expertise with new opportunities to design and deliver true lifelong learning for learners around the world.”

About Emeritus
Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments around the world. It does this by collaborating with more than 60 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China. Emeritus’ online courses, bootcamps, degree programs, professional certificates, and senior executive programs help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies, and organizations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology, curriculum innovation, and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors, and coaches has educated more than 250,000 individuals across 80+ countries. Emeritus was recently awarded the “Online Education Solution of the Year” by 2022 EdTech Breakthrough Awards. Founded in 2015, Emeritus, part of Eruditus Group, has more than 2,000 employees globally and offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Palo Alto, Mexico City, New York, Boston, London, and Dubai. For more information, please visit https://emeritus.org/.

 

SOURCE Emeritus

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.