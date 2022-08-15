AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Crown Sterling Appoints Chief Marketing Officer

PRNewswire August 15, 2022

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Crown Sterling Limited LLC, leader in Personal Data Sovereignty and provider of quantum-resistant encryption and compression technologies, announced Jeremy Monroe has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer.

Mr. Monroe joins the team with over 25 years of diverse experience across video game and virtual world publishing, content creation, predictive analytics, blockchain, and top-tier international consulting. He has an outstanding track record of building high-performing teams and growing revenue while working with large and small companies in marketing, strategy, business development, CRM, community development, and operations.

“We are very pleased to have an executive with such a strong track record of success within the tech industry join our ranks as our Chief Marketing Officer,” said Crown Sterling Founder and CEO Robert Edward Grant.

“I’m truly humbled to be joining such a formidable and grounded team of scientists, creatives, and technologists with a grand vision to change the lives of everyday human beings at such fundamental and essential levels through Personal Data Sovereignty. I’m honored to help bring this team and its revolutionary encryption, compression, and quantum-resistant products and frameworks to market,  shifting the current paradigm away from data monopolies by Big Tech. Decentralized Personal Data Sovereignty is a protected right for its creator, and it’s our future,” shared Mr. Monroe.

About Crown Sterling Limited LLC

As a leader in Data Sovereignty and quantum-resistant encryption, Crown Sterling’s mission is to transform an era of unregulated data consolidation, monopolization, and monetization by Big Tech and empower individuals to claim, protect, and control their data.

Crown Sovereign (CSOV) utility token enables users to access the novel product suite, including quantum-resistant cryptography and NFTs, end-to-end encrypted messaging, and other future data compression technologies. With the CSOV token and ecosystem, users can also encrypt personal data, including geolocation and browsing history, and convert that data into NFTs with the option to monetize it on exchanges. Crown Sterling Chain is the world’s first Layer-1 blockchain to implement One-Time Pad‘s quantum-resistant cryptography and empowers a self-sovereign ecosystem. The team will also launch a chain agnostic Layer-2 Security Oracle, providing post-quantum technology for web 3.0.

As data has surpassed oil as the most valuable asset in the modern world, Crown Sterling looks forward to ushering in a new paradigm of Personal Data Sovereignty. Join the community on Telegram.

 

SOURCE Crown Sterling

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.