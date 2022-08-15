Cisco Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering an Integrated Secure Cloud Solution with Its Cisco Umbrella Secure Internet Gateway Packages

Cisco Umbrella Secure Internet Gateway provides robust cloud-delivered security and compliance protection with high scalability, fast performance, rock-solid reliability, and simple deployment.

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the global secure web gateway industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Cisco with the 2022 Global Secure Web Gateway Enabling Technology Leadership Award. Cisco offers a broad set of security capabilities – featuring a function-rich secure web gateway (web proxy) – via a single cloud-delivered service to compete effectively in the secure web gateway (SWG) market. Cisco innovates continuously, and the key differentiators in its features and/or strategic developments set it apart from its competitors. Cisco’s integrated secure cloud solution meets customers’ need for scalable security framework that integrates and consolidates multiple security capabilities into one platform. As customers evolve toward a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) approach to security, Cisco Umbrella’s SWG capability is foundational for converging security, networking (e.g. SD-WAN), and Zero Trust for better, more flexible security.

The SWG functionality can proxy all web traffic for greater visibility and control. It logs all activity, protects against viruses and malware, and enforces acceptable use policies. It also scans traffic to detect and block known malicious destinations. Files are scanned and known bad items blocked. New or suspicious files can be routed to a sandbox for deeper inspection and retrospective alerts can be generated if a file starts to display bad behavior.

The key differentiators of Cisco Umbrella Web Security include:

Cisco Umbrella Secure Internet Gateway (SIG) integrates a variety of security functions into one cloud-native service, including SWG, cloud-firewall, cloud access security broker (CASB) functionality, DNS-layer security, data loss prevention (DLP), remote browser isolation (RBI), and more.

Rated #1 in security efficacy multiple years in a row by AV-TEST

Real-time threat intelligence from Umbrella’s global network plus Cisco Talos, the largest private threat intelligence organization in the world

File inspection, sandboxing and retrospection with Secure Malware Analytics and Secure Endpoint

An aggressive roadmap of new features

“Cisco’s Umbrella solution is fully cloud-based and is at the core of the company’s broad portfolio of cloud-based solutions that have markedly expanded over the last decade. With a tighter integration between email, web, and app security for end-to-end protection, Cisco effectively responds to attackers’ increasing volume and sophistication of web-based threats,” said Tony Massimini, a senior industry analyst.

Cisco Umbrella and its SWG capability protect against high-volume commodity attacks and guard against sophisticated, targeted, and evasive threats that require real-time detection and prevention—all without sacrificing user productivity. The company’s large number of Points-of-Presence (PoPs) enable it to cover a broad global footprint to meet the data privacy regulations in various countries and regions. The SWG functionality provides scalable and rock-solid cloud delivery of a web proxy, with better cloud resilience, and high scalability and data throughput rate for great performance as customers scale-up workloads and add more endpoints.

According to Massimini, “Cisco has held a large market share position and outperformed the market, gaining a 10.4% market share and a number three ranking. This achievement is quite impressive as SWG is a rapidly growing and competitive market that demands continuous innovation.” The company’s overall strategy of tight integration across its broad product portfolio has contributed to its success, while its networking and cloud business is key in the development of the SWG platform—an integral component of its SASE journey. With its strong overall performance, Cisco earns Frost & Sullivan’s 2022 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the secure web gateway industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products, but also enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient’s technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

