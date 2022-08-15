AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

New Trading Platform Monsoon Launches to the Public

PRNewswire August 15, 2022

The Platform Debuts First Collection of Trading Cards Featuring Artwork from CMON’s Worldwide Best-Selling Game Zombicide

Free Digital Collectibles Celebrate Launch Day, Reward CMON Kickstarter Backers

SINGAPORE, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Monsoon Digital, a new collectible trading platform and content producer of digital collectibles, cards and artwork, has launched its public beta today. The first wave of items featured on the platform are digital trading cards that feature licensed artwork from Zombicide, the flagship tabletop game by CMON Limited, international publisher and designer of board games, tabletop games and graphic novels.

Monsoon_Logo

 

In celebration of the new platform launch, Monsoon is gifting a free, commemorative, digital collectible to anyone who creates an account and makes their first purchase at mon.sn starting today, August 15, 2022. Monsoon is also offering an exclusive free digital collectible to the millions of supporters who have backed CMON Kickstarter campaigns in the past.

“We’ve seen that there’s a need in the market for an easy-to-use digital collectible platform solution—something that feels like you’re collecting and trading cards, stickers and other collectibles with your friends, with minimal fees and a fun-to-use marketplace,” said Carlos Pajares, Head of Development at Monsoon.

Pajares adds: “Monsoon was built on Flow, one of the most environmentally friendly types of blockchain, and we believe it’s an exceptional choice for companies searching for a platform to house their digital collectibles. We’re proud to launch the site with our Zombicide line of collectibles, and we have quite a few products lined up for later this year.” Launched in 2020, Flow is built to support the next generation of apps, games, and the digital assets that power them.

The platform will allow users to visit a marketplace where they can buy, sell, and trade items from their collections. Certain cards can be fused together to create new ones, milestone achievements are available to be unlocked, and everything a user owns is displayed in their own showcase.

Monsoon has already enjoyed a great deal of support. Earlier this year, the company announced a pre-seed round of funding from Razer, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers. In addition, prior to its public launch today, the platform conducted a beta test with key members of the press in an exclusive first look. The purpose of this preview was to collect any feedback and suggestions from fans, long-time writers about CMON, blockchain journalists, and gaming pros.

Learn more about Monsoon Digital and experience the public beta at mon.sn.

ABOUT MONSOON 
Monsoon Digital is a blockchain-focused digital collectible company, founded to create innovative, consumer-friendly solutions for companies in the gaming and collector-based product businesses. Monsoon’s products use the environmentally friendly Flow blockchain. For more information, go to mon.sn.

Monsoon Digital is a new collectible trading platform and content producer of digital collectibles, cards and artwork. The first wave of items featured on the platform are digital trading cards that feature licensed artwork from Zombicide, the flagship tabletop game by CMON Limited.

SOURCE Monsoon

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.