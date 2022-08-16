AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Dare to be YOU — XPPen Celebrates its 17th Anniversary with Introduction of An Elevated Mascot Image and A New Series

PRNewswire August 17, 2022

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Today marks the 17th anniversary of the world-renowned digital art brand XPPen, which is celebrating the event with the debut of its elevated mascot image, Fenix, and the bold theme of “Dare to be YOU”.

Staying true to XPPen’s brand mantra “Dream, Brave, True” and vision, the new Fenix keeps an overall fennec fox image but evolves to be more chic, clean-cut and three-dimensional. To up the game, a series of appealing Fenix memes, as well as some customized peripherals, are going to be released in the hope that it can generate more engaging interactions with Generation Z and establish a deeper connection with them.

Besides, XPPen rolls out a new product series — Artist Series Drawing Display (2nd Gen) for this special occasion. The new series comes with a novel X3 smart chip stylus whose IAF sensitivity is ten times higher than the previous generations. In other words, only 3 grams of pressure is all you need to kick off an epic piece of work. The new stylus offers a more natural and delicate line presentation, and above all else, perfect tactile simulations of pens and pencils.

What is more, XPPen Drawing Contest themed by “Fenix & the Anywhere Door” is in full swing with huge prizes. The winners will be rewarded with a brand-new Artist Series Drawing Display (2nd Gen). For more details and special offers, please visit XPPen official website.

SOURCE XPPen

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.