AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Xinhua Silk Road: Peach farmers in E. China’s Mengyin embrace peachy lives

PRNewswire August 17, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — With the flourishing peach industry, local farmers in Menyin County in east China’s Shandong Province enjoy both the sweet peach aroma and handsome incomes during the summertime.

Photo shows that two farmers harvest Mengyin peaches in Mengyin County, Shandong province. [Photo provided to Xinhua Silk Road] (PRNewsfoto/Xinhua Silk Road)

Boasting favorable geographic conditions, Mengyin has dedicated to peach industry since 1980s. Forty years on, it has become the largest county in the country in terms of peach planting area and peach output.

Mengyin’s peach industry has followed a high-quality development path. It has developed 500,000 mu (about 33,333 hectares) of premium peach base by setting up peach-related scientific research platforms, training professional farmers and applying scientific approaches.

To accommodate to dynamic market demands, Mengyin has constantly adjusted and optimized its peach planting structure. Every year, 2 to 4 new varieties will be promoted across the county. From early spring to early winter, 200 varieties of Mengyin peaches are on sale in the market.

Thanks to the partnership with e-commerce platform Taobao, the Mengyin quality peach has gone viral in China and the overseas market, such as Singapore, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, India, Russia and Japan, with daily e-commerce deals of over 80,000.

The increasing popularity of honey peaches has driven the rapid development of transportation, logistics, storage, deep processing, and rural tourism in the county, where over 100,000 local people have sought a fortune.

Besides efforts in boosting the peach industry, the county is also promoting rural tourism.The peach county tour sees more than 2 million tourists annually and generates industrial value of over 1 billion yuan (about 147.23 million U.S. dollars).

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/329537.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.