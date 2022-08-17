AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
GIGABYTE Holds Global Campaign “AERO 16 Relay Challenge” Featuring Color Accurate Laptops For Creators

PRNewswire August 18, 2022

TAIPEI, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — GIGABYTE, the world’s leading computer brand, wowed the creator community with its completely re-designed AERO series laptops since their launch earlier this year. Above all, the AERO 16 creator laptop is particularly designed with graphic designers, video editors, and photographers in mind, delivering X-Rite™ certified and Pantone® validated (Delta E<1) color accuracy. Combined with the Super Narrow Bezel 4K+ OLED display and VESA-certified DisplayHDR™ 500 True Black, the AERO 16 laptop brings true-to-life colors that make creators’ inspirations come alive.

GIGABYTE Holds Global Campaign “AERO 16 Relay Challenge” Featuring Color Accurate Laptops For Creators (PRNewsfoto/GIGABYTE)

To share such a creative edge, GIGABYTE is inviting the whole community to join AERO 16 Relay Challenge and pass on the joy of color and creation on social platforms. The campaign is led off with the Color Relay Challenge. Starting from August 10, participants are invited to apply the AERO 16-themed Instagram AR filter and complete the tasks for a chance to win awesome prizes.

The campaign will be later succeeded by the Creativity Relay Challenge. GIGABYTE will be teaming up with several world-renowned content creators, including Asia Ladowska, Carles Dalmau, Elenamics, Elliot Ulm and Li Cambon. These creative talents will be split into two, as each team will create a piece of art in a relay format based on the subjects of realness and freedom. Each talent will be using the AERO 16 laptop and let their creativity fly thanks to its powerful performance and perfect color accuracy. Starting from August 23, everyone can visit Official Facebook Page and vote for their favorite artwork for a chance to win a custom AERO 16 laptop featuring the winning design.

For more information about the campaign, please visit https://bit.ly/GIGABYTE-AERO16-Laptop-Relay-Challenge

SOURCE GIGABYTE

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it.

