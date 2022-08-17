AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Chery’s Secret of Success with High Quality: Backed by Four Top Laboratories

PRNewswire August 17, 2022

CANBERRA, Australia, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — In July, Chery’s export vehicles reached 50,614, up 90.1% year on year, according to the latest data released. However, thanks to the technical strength behind the products, Chery’s sales volume has soared. In terms of technical research and development, Chery has invested a huge sum on building up four top R&D laboratories, namely Meisterbock＆Cubing Precise Sensory Engineering Laboratory, NVH Quietness and Noise Reduction Engineering Laboratory, K&C Chassis Handling and Stability Engineering Laboratory and Crush Safety Laboratory.

Through introducing, absorbing and digesting the advanced body measurement and matching technology (Meisterbock&Cubing Technology) of Volkswagen and Audi, Chery takes the lead in applying the exclusive testing method for luxury vehicles to every vehicle of Chery, and makes precise measurements to ensure that the part clearance of each body module reaches a perfect match of 0.1mm.

In addition, Chery invested in the construction of NVH Laboratory, ranking first in Asia, so as to provide products with better noise level. It boasts 8 top sub-labs, with the capacity of more than 2600 kinds of test projects of 23 professional modules, covering several performance tests including N (noise), V (vibration) and H (harshness) of the vehicle, BIW, subsystems and parts.

NVH Quietness and Noise Reduction Engineering Laboratory

In order to bring high-level vehicle handling and stability to consumers, Chery has built a K&C Chassis Handling and Stability Engineering Laboratory. The K&C test bench is a device that simulates the chassis steering system and suspension system, which can simulate the steering, braking, acceleration, roll and other movements of the vehicle.

In terms of safety quality, Chery invested a huge sum to build the top 1 Crush Safety Laboratory in Asia in 2010, which can not only complete all global regulatory tests and global 9 NCAP test evaluations, but also boast capacity to carry out crush research tests under various non-standard conditions. In particular, it can simulate the scene of actual traffic accidents to implement multi vehicle crush test.

Chery’s rapid sales growth can not be separated from the four laboratories as the backing. Therefore, it can be predicted that Chery will bring more surprises in the second half of the year.

SOURCE Chery

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.