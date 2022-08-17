AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

CCTV+: Xi visits northeast China’s Liaoning, stressing industrial restructuring, flood control

PRNewswire August 17, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday afternoon inspected the city of Jinzhou, northeast China’s Liaoning Province, stressing importance of accelerating industrial restructuring and taking solid measures for flood control.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, paid a visit to the Liaoshen Campaign Memorial to review the history of the Chinese People’s War of Liberation in northeast China.

During his inspection in Donghu Forest Park, Xi told the local people that China’s modernization is one that is meant to achieve common prosperity for everyone, not just for a few people.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress, the CPC Central Committee has implemented the strategy of deepening the revitalization of northeast China, urging people to continue to accelerate industrial restructuring, and meet the requirements of reform and development in the new era.

During his inspection tour of two local rivers to see the comprehensive environmental improvement there, Xi listened to the report on flood control and disaster relief in Liaoning this year, and asked the local authorities at all levels to take solid measures for flood control and disaster relief, make sure to put them in place, properly allocate the people affected by floods, ensure the safety of people’s lives, make plans for post-disaster recovery and reconstruction, and help the affected people return to normal work and life as soon as possible.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iHo2bS4neEE

SOURCE CCTV+

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.