AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

EMMA WATSON TO FRONT PRADA’S NEW WOMEN’S FRAGRANCE CAMPAIGN

PRNewswire August 19, 2022

PARIS, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Prada announces today that actor, activist and UN Women Goodwill Ambassador Emma Watson will front the new soon-to-be-revealed women’s fragrance, launching worldwide from August 22nd. Watson, in her first collaboration with the brand, makes her directorial debut for the creation of the fragrance’s film short and is captured by photographer Harley Weir for the print campaign.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:  
https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9075351-emma-watson-to-front-pradas-new-womens-fragrance-campaign/

With razor-sharp intelligence, dynamic elegance and an authentic multi-dimensionality, Watson is the embodiment of Prada’s disruptive new women’s fragrance, rewriting the codes of femininity on a perpetual self-evolution that is never the same, yet always genuine to her.

Deeply connected to an engaged generation vocal about change and empowerment, Watson is a woman impossible to frame, wielding her influence in a way that inspires and motivates audiences of all ages and genders: the embodiment of the disruptive, encompassing spirit of Prada’s new fragrance for women.

“Prada has always gone beyond traditional models and archetypes of conceived beauty and is famous for a femininity that challenges conventions. It’s a pleasure to create a campaign and represent a fragrance with such a profound philosophical concept and sustainability initiatives in a way that feels genuinely real and relevant.” – Emma Watson, Actor and Activist

Emma Watson possesses an empowered elegance and a mindful, engaged spirit, determined for positive evolution – the perfect embodiment of Prada’s new feminine fragrance. Her sprawling body of work, from acting to activism, is beyond inspirational, each a signifier of her authenticity and ability to inspire emotion and speak to a young, engaged generation who demand authenticity.” – Yann Andrea, Prada Beauty International General Manager

Prada Beauty is working with Emma Watson and Good On You to improve its sustainability, ethical and disclosure practices.

Contact:

Mickael Roux
[email protected]

 

 

EMMA WATSON TO FRONT PRADA’S NEW WOMEN’S FRAGRANCE CAMPAIGN

     

Prada Logo

 

 

SOURCE Prada

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.