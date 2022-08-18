AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Trailblazing Andrea Wilson To Be Inducted Into The Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame®.

PRNewswire August 19, 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Michter’s is proud to announce that its Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson will be inducted into The Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame®. In 2009, Andrea “broke the glass ceiling” when she became the first woman to ever Chair the Kentucky Distillers’ Association. Established in 2001, The Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame® recognizes individuals and organizations who have had a transformative impact on the Bourbon industry.

Michter's Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson

“Andrea is enormously talented, and she is a terrific leader. She has contributed tremendously to both the growth of Michter’s Distillery and to the growth of the entire Kentucky Bourbon industry as well,” stated Michter’s President Joseph J. Magliocco. “There is no one more deserving of this high honor.” Wilson added, “I am humbled to be recognized by The Kentucky Distillers’ Association for my impact on our industry. I am enormously grateful to have been given the opportunity to play a role in fostering the growth of Kentucky Bourbon and the American Whiskey Category. It is an honor to be included among the six outstanding individuals who will be inducted next month.”

Andrea Wilson was born in Louisville, Kentucky, and as a child she would listen attentively to her grandfather recount stories about his moonshining days. Upon graduating from the University of Louisville with a Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering, Wilson went on to earn a Master of Engineering, Chemical Engineering there as well. In 2018, the JB Speed School of Engineering honored Andrea with its Professional Award in Chemical Engineering.

Prior to her tenure at Michter’s, Andrea had a distinguished career at Diageo, where she rose to the position of Director of Distillation and Maturation, North America. Upon joining Michter’s in 2014, Andrea embarked on a series of roles at the company. Having done work essential to the growth at Michter’s Shively Distillery, Andrea took on key roles in establishing Michter’s Fort Nelson Distillery and the company’s Farm and Operations in Springfield. Currently Andrea does outstanding work as Michter’s Master of Maturation and Chief Operating Officer. Incidentally, we are unaware of any Master of Maturation in Kentucky prior to Andrea being named one.

Since 2005, Andrea has served as either a board member or an alternate board member of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association. Different organizations have called upon Andrea to help them, and she has been recognized for her service. Andrea worked as a member of the Frazier Museum Task Force for the development of the new Kentucky Bourbon Trail Welcome Center and the Spirit of Kentucky Exhibition. In 2004 Andrea was nominated for The Business and Professional Women Young Careerist Award. The KET documentary Kentucky Bourbon Tales: Distilling the Family Business highlighted Andrea, and in 2018 the Bourbon Women Association honored her with its Lois Mateus Networking Award.

Andrea resides in Fisherville, Kentucky with her wonderful husband Randy Wilson and three cats.

Contact: Joseph J. Magliocco
502-774-2300 x580
[email protected]

Michter's Logo.

 

SOURCE Michter’s Distillery

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.