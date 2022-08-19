AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Trip.com Group Holds Traveler’s Forum, Focusing on Content Marketing Innovation and Destination Development

PRNewswire August 19, 2022

CHANGSHA, China, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Trip.com Group, a leading online travel service provider, held its annual Traveler’s Forum (TF) in Changsha, the capital of Hunan province in central China, on August 18, 2022, focusing on travel content marketing innovation and destination development.

(PRNewsfoto/Trip.com Group)

The Traveler’s Forum consists of three parts: International Travelers’ Content Creator Forum, Travelers’ Night, and a Music Festival & Lifestyle Fair. The forum offered cross-border communication opportunities to the tourism industry, experts, academics, and travel content creators.

As a rapid-growing travel destination, Changsha is popular among influencers and KOLs, attracting millions of travelers from home and abroad. Jointly hosted by Changsha Municipal People’s Government, the forum shared Changsha’s development roadmap of building a vibrant travel destination through travel content marketing, technology, and integration of resources.

(PRNewsfoto/Trip.com Group)

Jane Sun, CEO of Trip.com Group commented, “Changsha has become a stylish tourism destination, not only because of its fascinating history and culture but because the city is actively embracing innovation and building Internet-famous products. Changsha’s inclusiveness and diversity will attract widespread attention and become a trendsetter.”

Jane Sun, CEO of Trip.com Group (PRNewsfoto/Trip.com Group)

Rungang Zhang, Deputy Chairman and Secretary General of the Chinese Tourism Association shared, “In recent years, with high internet attention, Changsha has rapidly grown into an internet-famous tourism destination. From Changsha’s experience, I believe that travel content incubation and upgrade will be an essential pivot of the future destination development.”

Yong Tan, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Changsha Municipal Committee, said, “With Trip.com Group’s strong resource integration capabilities, Changsha is confident it can facilitate tourism transformation further and, in time, build a robust international tourism destination.”

Trip.com Group has been an essential strategic partner in Changsha’s fast-growing tourism development. Leveraging Trip.com Group’s strong resource integration capabilities and content marketing strategy, the city has rolled out various travel campaigns and products on Trip.com Group’s platforms. For instance, Changsha Municipal Bureau of Culture, Tourism, Radio and Television, together with Trip.com Group, have launched consumption vouchers this year, accelerating travel recovery in the city. As part of the Group’s Rural Revitalization Plan, Trip.com Group built a country retreat in the suburb of Changsha in 2021. Only a week after the retreat was built, the number of bookings surpassed the same period last year.

Trip.com Group’s Traveler’s Forum has been held in various cities across China, including Lijiang, Chengdu, Shanghai, Xi’an, Chongqing, Guiyang, Anyang, and Sanya. Over 100,000 travelers have actively participated in the annual event, which has generated billions of online exposures.

With the recovery of tourism following the pandemic, the forum showcased Trip.com Group’s content marketing strategy. Through gathering high-quality content creators, holding special activities, and facilitating the interaction of experienced travelers, Trip.com Group aims to revitalize the tourism economy and reconnect with keen travelers in post-pandemic times and beyond.

SOURCE Trip.com Group

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

