AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

GLOBIS Launches nano-MBA with AI-Powered Feedback

PRNewswire August 24, 2022

TOKYO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On August 17, the nano-MBA Program joined GLOBIS University’s lineup of cutting-edge business education services. The first course, Leadership and Career Vision, will start on October 29 and run for six weeks.

The nano-MBA takes a unique approach to business education, compacting study for partial MBA credit (0.5 credits per course) which is then transferable to the Full-Time MBA or Part-Time and Online MBA programs at GLOBIS University. Students of the nano-MBA will also have limited access to the online learning platform GLOBIS Unlimited to hone skills relevant to the course.

GLOBIS nano-MBA Curriculum

The nano-MBA includes a variety of educational media to enhance the study experience: live classes, videos, comprehension exercises with AI feedback, and reflection sessions. Comprehension exercises with AI feedback were developed by GLOBIS specifically for this program, further enabling students to practice solving real-life business problems. Lecturers provide tailored feedback for deeper insights into targeted frameworks and management methodologies.

As technology accelerates business on a global scale, upskilling is more important than ever. The GLOBIS nano-MBA provides a way for future business leaders to meet this challenging new environment head on.

Course Structure

Week 1:
–  Live class
–  Video: Basic theory & concepts
–  Comprehension exercises (with AI feedback)
–  Review & reflection

Weeks 2 to 4:
–  Video: Basic theory & concepts
–  Video: Real-world applications
–  Comprehension exercises (with AI feedback)
–  Review & reflection
–  Group work

Week 5:
–  Comprehension exercises (with AI feedback)
–  Video: Basic theory & concepts
–  Video: Real-world applications
–  Capstone case
–  Review & reflection
–  Group work

Week 6:
–  Live class
–  Comprehension exercises (with AI feedback)
–  Review & reflection
–  Group work

Pricing + Enrollment
Course fee: $350 (no enrollment fee)
Scholarship: Up to 50% of course fee*
Duration: 6 weeks
Credit: 0.5 credits
Start date: October 29, 2022
Campus: Online
More information: https://nano-mba.globis.ac.jp/courses/

* Scholarships are merit-based, allocated to students whose finances would restrict their ability to participate otherwise. Applications are a part of the main application process.

Course: Leadership and Career Vision
Faculty: Adam Gordon
Summary: Learn key concepts of leadership to help your organization and your members grow, as well as reflect on your career as a leader.
Start date: October 29, 2022
Registration deadline: October 15, 2022
Duration: October 29 to December 9, 2022

SOURCE GLOBIS Corporation

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.