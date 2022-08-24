AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bitget Renews Partnership With Juventus As Their Official Sleeve Partner

PRNewswire August 24, 2022

Another season side by side with Juventus on and off the pitch

SINGAPORE, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Leading global derivatives exchange – Bitget, is pleased to continue the partnership with Juventus as the Official Sleeve Partner to commence Season 2022-2023.

Juventus is one of the leading and most established football clubs in the world. The partnership began in September 2021, as Bitget became the first Juventus Sleeve Partner, and enabled the brand to gain considerable visibility thanks to the large global audience that Juventus reaches.

In addition to reside the black and white sleeve match by match, side by side with Juventus players, Bitget will put their best efforts to explore opportunities for cooperation for possible CSR projects.

Commenting on the partnership, Managing Director of Bitget, Gracy Chen said, “We are honoured to be the Official Sleeve Partner for Juventus for the second year. It has been a nice and rewarding journey to partner with them, helping Bitget better engage in the sports space. We appreciate the impressive reputation and vast popularity of Juventus and believe those virtues will continue to help Bitget reach wider audiences and share its vision for the rest of the world.”

Giorgio Ricci, Chief Revenue Office of Juventus added, “Our partnership with Bitget has been undoubtedly successful. Bitget have confirmed once again their commitment to be close to the team, by featuring on the club’s left sleeve, next to the hearts of Juventus players and fans. We are thrilled to extend our partnership with this innovative partner, who will accompany us match by match throughout the season.”

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges with a core focus on social trading. Currently serving over two million users in more than 50 countries around the world, Bitget accelerated its mission to promote decentralized finance with a 600-strong workforce.

Adhering closely to its philosophy of ‘Better Trading, Better Life’, Bitget is committed to providing comprehensive and secure trading solutions to users globally, aiming to be the portal that transcends Web2 and Web3, that connects CeFi and DeFi, resulting in an expansive bridge to the vast web of crypto.

For media queries, please contact: 
[email protected] 
[email protected] 
[email protected]

SOURCE Bitget

