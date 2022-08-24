“NOWCITY” Music Festival & Lifestyle Fair ignites the summer night in Changsha, China

CHANGSHA, China, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Leading online travel service provider Trip.com Group hosted Traveler’s Night, and “NOWCITY” Music Festival & Lifestyle Fair from August 18 to August 20 in Changsha, the capital of Hunan province in central China. Gathering over 20,000 Ctrip Community users, influencers, and avid travelers, the event offered Internet nomads an opportunity to reconnect offline, exchange travel insights and spark travel inspiration.

Trip.com Group announced the annual Awards of the Best Travel Content Creators and Leading MCN Agencies at the Traveler’s Night. The notion is to encourage more travelers to participate in content creation, and share travel content trends and insights.

As one of the most exciting parts of the event, the “NOWCITY” Music Festival & Lifestyle Fair made its first debut, enabling travelers and music lovers to enjoy the summer vibes with friends and musicians at the scene.

Jessie Zhai, General Manager of Content Platform of Trip.com Group, shared at the event, “Since 2021, music festivals and lifestyle fairs have begun to increase across mainland China. Travelers are now drawn to a unique experience and a sense of immersion during travel. Our platform is incubating more inspiring content and excellent influencers to meet the evolving needs of post-pandemic travelers.”

Partnered with leading music festival planning company Jungle Event, the “NOWCITY” music festival was organized by Ctrip Community, a content hub and valuable consumer tool of Trip.com Group sub-brand Ctrip, which gathers travelers, influencers, and bloggers and integrates differentiated content marketing strategies to engage and influence consumer choice. Recently, the Ctrip Community platform has hosted various online and offline activities, welcomed by hundreds of thousands of people and travel destinations across mainland China. By developing “travel +” campaigns and products like the “NOWCITY” Music Festival & Lifestyle Fair, Ctrip Community strives to combine travel destinations with other fun activities such as music festivals, camping, and bazaars, to stimulate travel content and IPs to accommodate better the evolving needs of the younger travel consumers.

The Ctrip Community has made solid progress as Trip.com Group continues to expand its content offering in recent years, with average daily amount of user-generated content on the platform grew by 140% sequentially in Q1 2022, and the number of influencers also increased by 10%.

Following increased consumption and demand for travel-related content during the pandemic, Trip.com Group launched its content marketing strategy in 2021. It focused on developing a comprehensive content ecosystem that increased and enhanced engagement between travelers and partners. By connecting users, products, and partners better, Trip.com Group continues to optimise user engagement, inspire more travelers, and generate increased traffic, paving its way out of the pandemic.

