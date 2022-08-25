TBEA Xinjiang Sunoasis Makes its Debut at Future Energy Show 2022, Seek Better Photovolatic Solutions

HANOI, Vietnam, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — TBEA Xinjiang Sunoasis brought smart photovoltaic solutions, new power system reactive power compensation, and voltage control system solutions to the 5th Future Energy Show 2022 held from July 13 to 14 at Adora Convention Center in Ho Chi Minh City, offering professional solutions for low-carbon development in Vietnam.

Vietnam, as one of the Southeast Asian countries with the most abundant reserves of clean energy such as solar energy, is actively exploring the development of renewable energy. Renewable energy will account for 32% and 44% of the total primary energy sales respectively by 2030 and by 2050, and the photovoltaic construction capacity will reach 8,751 MW. The smart photovoltaic solutions dedicated to the rapidly developing photovoltaic market in Vietnam feature a high capacity ratio, large array, flexible grid-connected, and intelligent operation and maintenance, marking a great appeal to exhibitors.

The eye-catching 1500V series inverter TS360KTL-HV, with a maximum MPPT current of 48A and a protection level as high as IP66, can adapt to various extreme environments. It has passed the high and low voltage ride-through certification, with SCR ≥ 1.2 and THDI ≤ 1%, supporting the power grid in the extreme power grid environment. Equipped with the photovoltaic cluster series I-V scanning and fault diagnosis system of TBEA Xinjiang Sunoasis, it boasts a scanning accuracy of over 96% and has obtained the L4 certification of the highest-level certification in the industry. The “one-button operation” during the whole process brings users a worry-free experience.

TBEA Xinjiang Sunoasis also introduced the intelligent STATCOM characterized by high reliability, low loss, fast response speed, and smooth integration into the grid, to address power quality problems, such as power grid fluctuation caused by power station output power fluctuation and discontinuity, providing product support for voltage reactive power stability solutions of power plants.

TBEA Xinjiang Sunoasis will continue to intensify its efforts in the Vietnamese market, win the recognition of partners with high-quality products and services, and contribute its own strength to building a green world.

SOURCE TBEA Sunoasis