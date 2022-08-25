AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Binance Blockchain Week brings Web3’s most exciting speakers to Paris

PRNewswire August 25, 2022

The world’s largest blockchain and crypto provider announces its second conference this year, in Paris from September 14-16, 2022

PARIS, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — After its incredible success in Dubai, Binance is now bringing Binance Blockchain Week to Paris between September 14 and 16, 2022. A celebration of Web3 through a uniquely Parisian lens, Binance Blockchain Week Paris will bring together thought leaders, captains of industry, cultural icons, and more to lay out a grand vision for a more prosperous, equitable future for all.

Binance Blockchain Week Paris will welcome more than 5,000 physical attendees, and millions more live-streamed via Binance Live, to dive into tomorrow’s technology. Topics range from art, film and fashion to the future of finance, regulations and more in a Web3 world.

Alongside Changpeng Zhao ‘CZ’, CEO and Founder of Binance, there will be over 60 speakers including: Peter Kerstens, Advisor at the European Commission; Yves Guillemot, President and CEO of Ubisoft; Thomas Uhm, Crypto Institutional Sales and Trading at Jane Street; Sebastien Borget, COO and Co-Founder of The Sandbox; Benjamin Eymère, CEO of L’OFFICIEL Inc.; Guy Gino, Special Agent at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations; Jarno Laatikainen, Head of Crypto Incident Response at Chainalysis; Eowyn Chen, CEO of Trust Wallet; Pascal Gauthier, CEO of Ledger; Anand Iyer, Venture Partner from Lightspeed Venture Partners; Fereshteh Forough, Founder and Executive Director of Code to Inspire; Frédéric Bardeau, President & Co-Founder of Simplon.Co; and Céline Wong, Head of Digital Assets Business Consulting at VP Bank AG.

CZ, CEO and Founder of Binance commented: “The past few months have demonstrated the importance of utility value as we define the next phase of technological innovation. Both Web3 and blockchain are still new, fresh and full of opportunities. This is the perfect time to discuss where the industry is right now and what the future holds.”

“Taking cues from the City of Lights, Binance Blockchain Week Paris will envision a world where Web3 is able to infuse its distinctiveness to culture, the arts, sports, and more,” added CZ.

Binance Blockchain Week Paris will cover the following topics:

DAY 1 – Sept 14: ‘Frameworks and Foundations’ & ‘Build Bold’

DAY 2 – Sept 15: ‘Web3 Culture Convergence’ & ‘A Web3-Powered World’

DAY 3 – Sept 16: Binance Super Meet-Up

Binance Blockchain Week Paris is an opportunity to engage in one of the world’s most important conversations and be part of the next phase of technological innovation. Tickets are on sale now.

The event will be live streamed online through Binance Live and in the Binance App for those who are unable to join on-site. Binance will also be hosting a series of online campaigns that users can participate in and get rewarded. Stay tuned to Binance’s social media channels as more information will be shared soon.

About Binance

Binance is the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for users, and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including: trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com 

SOURCE Binance

Latest News

