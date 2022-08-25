AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

Saudi Pro League to be renamed ROSHN Saudi League under new sponsorship deal

PRNewswire August 25, 2022

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Saudi Pro League announced a new major sponsorship deal with ROSHN, the national real estate developer, powered by the Public Investment Fund. As part of a five-year agreement valued at SAR 478 million, ROSHN will become the official name sponsor of the league, which will be renamed “ROSHN Saudi League”.

Saudi Pro League to be renamed ROSHN Saudi League under new sponsorship deal

Following the announcement, Eng. Abdulaziz Al-Afaleq, Chairman of the Saudi Pro League, expressed his excitement in extending the league’s partnership with ROSHN, after the earlier success of the previous season. He stated, “Our relationship with ROSHN holds a special value, as it’s consistently allowing us to grow the value of one of the most popular leagues in the region. We are confident in our partnership with ROSHN, and we expect that ROSHN’s contribution to the league will be as impactful as their incredible projects in the real estate sector.”

In addition, Abdulaziz Alhamidi, CEO of the Saudi Pro League, expressed his excitement in partnering with ROSHN, emphasizing the alignment in terms of goals and values between the two parties and praising the earlier success of the partnership. “We are proud of what we were able to achieve alongside ROSHN over the past year, and we look forward to continue strengthening this fruitful partnership,” Alhamidi said.

Commenting on the agreement, David Grover, Group CEO of ROSHN said, “It is clear how important football is for the people of Saudi Arabia. We have sponsored the league last season and, by holding the name rights this year, we aim to increase our contribution to the sport scene in the Kingdom. We are delighted to announce the ROSHN Saudi League, which will aim to provide an extraordinary experience to football fans throughout this season.”

Ghada Alrumayan, Group Chief Marketing & Communications Officer of ROSHN, concluded, “Our sponsorship of the Saudi Pro League is a testament to the company’s continued support of Vision 2030’s goals of creating a vibrant society and growing sport activities across the Kingdom. We aim to support better quality of life by backing the most loved sport in the Kingdom.” Alrumayan went on to add, “At ROSHN, we are determined to expand the social responsibility initiatives that we started during the last season, while strengthening our role as a socially responsible company by activating even more programs this year.”

ROSHN, the national real estate developer, is a strong contributor to sports across the Kingdom. In addition to sponsoring professional football in Saudi Arabia, ROSHN is a founding partner of the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Jeddah, an event that attracted millions of sport enthusiasts globally. As part of its mandate to support quality of life in the Kingdom, ROSHN has committed to several social responsibility initiatives, sponsored key events including the Riyadh Marathon, and signed a partnership with the Saudi Sports for All Federation.

For more information on ROSHN’s new way of living visit Roshn.sa

ROSHN Logo

SOURCE ROSHN

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.